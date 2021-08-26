Mbappé refuses R$154 million increase per season

The novel about the future of Kylian Mbappé has gained a new chapter. According to information from the French newspaper L’Équipe, Paris Saint-Germain offered a salary of 25 million euros more per season (R$ 154.1 million, in today’s quotation). For this, the player would have to sign with the club an extension of contract until 2026.

Despite a good proposal, according to the vehicle, Mbappé did not accept this salary increase. The player reportedly refused because he does not intend to commit to PSG for another four years. With that, the Paris club returned to try a few days ago and suggested that he sign for two more seasons, until 2024, but he also did not accept.

This information was published this morning, just one day after Leonardo, the French team’s sporting director, spoke at a press conference that he had made a proposal to shirt 7.

The young striker, to whom Real Madrid made a purchase offer of 160 million euros (R$ 986.6 million) – refused by the French club -, will have no problems playing this season alongside Neymar and Messi. However, since the end of last year, his environment made Leonardo understand that he did not want to renew his contract, which expires in June 2022.

With that, the sporting director of PSG cited that “if a player wants to leave, we will not retain him. But he will leave on our terms.” Leonardo also stressed that the proposal of the Spanish club is “far from what we consider a sufficient value”. From then on, L’Équipe newspaper stated that PSG wanted 200 million euros (R$ 1.2 billion) to say goodbye to Mbappé.