MC Poze’s girlfriend, pregnant for the third time at age 17, asks for empathy – Trends

MC Poze and Vivianne Noronha (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

the companion of MC Poze, Vivianne Noronha, caused a stir on social networks by announcing her third pregnancy with the musician, at 17 years old. The young woman was the target of several criticisms made by internet users and asked for respect and empathy from users with her decision.

“I know I’m getting several nasty attacks, to let anyone down and with the psychological completely shaken. But I want to make one thing clear: the best thing I do right now is not to see any comments about this situation.”, he wrote Vivianne through social networks.

“I’m not active on my social networks for that very reason, as I want to take care of my mental health and preserve my pregnancy as best as possible. Have more empathy for people, try to put yourself in the place of the next one at least once in your life. internet is very toxic and can kill anyone” Vivianne Noronha

Soon after, she returned to the stories to thank the support she received from some internet users, continuing her outburst from earlier. “I came to the beach to try to distract myself because I’m not well, my mental health is terrible. But that, people, is what comforts me to know that I’m not well today, but everything passes.”.

The controversy started when the MC announced that he would be a father again through his Instagram, sharing a post expressing his happiness, this last Monday (23/08). both are parents of Julia, two years old and Miguel, eight months. The news reached one of the most talked about topics on Twitter, causing the musician to disable the social network due to criticism.