Mega-Sena draws this Wednesday estimated prize of R$ 3 million

Mega-Sena draws, this Wednesday (25), a prize estimated at R$ 3 million. The six dozen of the 2,403 contest will be drawn, starting at 8 pm (Brasilia time), at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in the city of São Paulo.

Bets can be placed up to 7:00 pm (Brasilia time), at lottery outlets accredited by Caixa, across the country or online. The value of a single bet, with six tens marked, costs R$ 4.50.

According to Caixa, if only one player wins the prize in the main band and invests the entire amount in savings, he will receive R$ 9,000 in income in the first month.

Independence Lotofácil

Three weeks before the draw for the third Caixa Lotteries special contest of the year. The Lotofácil da Independência draw will take place on September 11 and will pay the highest prize in the sport’s history, estimated at R$ 150 million.

Bets can be placed at lottery outlets across the country, using the specific ticket for the contest, or over the internet, at the Loterias Caixa portal.

To bet on Lotofácil, simply dial from 15 to 20 numbers among the 25 available. The player can also let the system choose the numbers, by betting in the Surpresinha format.

Winning prizes are bettors who hit from 11 tens. The price of a single bet, with 15 numbers, is $2.50.