Mega-Sena: Prize accumulates and can pay R$ 6.5 million next Saturday (28)

Nobody hit the six numbers of the 2403 Mega-Sena contest drawn on Wednesday night (25). With this, the prize has accumulated and can pay R$ 6.5 million in the draw next Saturday (28), according to an estimate by Caixa, the bank responsible for the contest.

With live broadcast throughout Brazil on Caixa’s social networks, the event took place at 8 pm (Brasília time) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo. Check out the dozens drawn: 10-12-14-32-33-34.

According to Caixa, the corner had 65 winning bets and each one will receive R$ 24,631.80. Four of these bets were from Paraná, from the cities of Curitiba, Francisco Beltrão and Londrina (2).

The court had 2,793 winning bets and each one takes R$818.91.

award

The gross premium corresponds to 43.35% of the collection. From this percentage:

35% are distributed among the correctors of the 6 numbers drawn (Sena);

19% among the 5 number correctors (Quina);

19% among the correctors of 4 numbers (Quadra);

22% are accumulated and are distributed to the winners of the 6 numbers in the 0 or 5 final competitions;

5% are accumulated for the first track – sena – of the last contest of the year with final 0 or 5 (Mega da Virada).

If there is no winner in any range, the value accumulates for the next contest, in the respective prize range.