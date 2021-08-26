Mercado da Bola: proposed by Léo Natel and CR7 close to returning to England – 26/08/2021

The ball market is still busy at Corinthians, which uses the last days of the international window to move the squad. Striker Léo Natel, little used in Sylvinho’s team, received a proposal and could leave the club in the coming days.

In Europe, the bomb revolves around Cristiano Ronaldo, who has a principle according to Manchester City.

O UOL Sport highlights the main news of the day on the ball market. Check out:

More changes at Corinthians?

Striker Léo Natel has been arousing the interest of some clubs. After a survey by a Turkish football team, Apoel, from Cyprus, made a proposal to try to remove the athlete from Corinthians.

The offer consists of a free loan until May 2022, with all salaries being paid by Apoel. At the end of the agreement, the Cyprus team would have an option to purchase 70% of the rights for 2.5 million euros.

Negotiation heating up

Closer and closer to hitting Corinthians, striker Roger Guedes deleted, from yesterday to today, the photos he had with the Palmeiras jersey on his Instagram profile.

Now, the player’s page brings together, in addition to personal images, content related only to Atlético-MG and Shandong Taishan (formerly Shandong Luneng), clubs for which he played after playing in the São Paulo team’s shirt between 2016 and 2017.

CR7 and City: will it happen?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester City already have an agreement in principle. The Portuguese ace accepted a contract valid for two seasons, until June 2023, to return to the Premier League. In England, he was the idol of rival Manchester United.

At this moment, the English club is trying to unblock the negotiation with Juventus, with whom the Portuguese star has a relationship until June 2022. The Italians want at least 30 million euros (R$ 184 million) to proceed with the bombing transfer.

The message has already been given…

CR7, by the way, has already informed his club mates at Juventus that he will move to City. According to the British newspaper Mirror Sport, the ace would leave Vecchia Signora in August.

Last weekend, the Portuguese would have asked to be left out of the starting lineup that faced Udinese, in Juve’s debut in the Italian Championship. The club returns to the field for the national competition next Saturday, at 15:45 (Brasilia), against Empoli.

Who refuses R$ 154 million in one year? Mbappé

The novel about the future of Kylian Mbappé has gained a new chapter. According to information from the French newspaper L’Équipe, Paris Saint-Germain offered a salary of 25 million euros more per season (R$ 154.1 million, in today’s quotation). For this, the player would have to sign with the club an extension of contract until 2026.

Despite a good proposal, according to the vehicle, Mbappé did not accept this salary increase. The player reportedly refused because he does not intend to commit to PSG for another four years. Real Madrid thanks…