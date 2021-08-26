Mercado Livre may be responsible for selling pirated products

Mercado Livre may be administratively responsible for the trade of pirated products in its marketplace. In an opinion issued on Monday (23), the Specialized Federal Attorney (PFE), linked to the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), stated that the company may respond to administrative proceedings for participating in the sale of non-approved telecommunications products.

The legal position rejects the interpretation that the electronic commerce platforms served only as showcases for the purchase and sale of equipment, which would be protected by the freedom of expression and the non-imputability guaranteed by the Civil Law of the Internet, in its article 19, to providers of contents.

The document states that the Free Market may be subject to “on-site inspection at the company’s storage and distribution centers”, including the seizure of equipment outside the different conditions established by Brazilian legislation and norms, in addition to the imposition of fines against the company.

Repercussion in e-commerce

Distribution and warehousing centers have changed legal understanding of the liability of marketplaces. (Source: Government of SP/Disclosure)Source: Government of SP/Disclosure

The positioning is aimed at Mercado Livre, but the decision may affect other e-commerce platforms. In May, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) met with the presidents of the largest marketplaces in Brazil, such as Magazine Luiza, Carrefour and Americanas, to warn about the sale of non-approved equipment.

In addition to Anatel, the National Cinema Agency (Ancine), the Federal Police (PF) and the Internal Revenue Service (RFB) have been closing in on equipment aimed at providing illegal services, such as piracy of audiovisual content.

Investigations against the Free Market

Digital commerce platform is being investigated for the sale of illicit products by various agencies. (Source: Mercado Livre/Reproduction)Source: Mercado Livre/Reproduction

The Free Market has been the target of investigations carried out by other bodies as well. In May, the company was notified by the Ministry of Justice in an administrative proceeding about the alleged sale of pirated books on the platform.

In São Paulo, the Civil Police opened a criminal inquiry to investigate the offer of illicit products on the platform. The process is monitored by Procon-SP, which requires the company to have greater control over the items offered on the marketplace, as the Consumer Defense Code (CDC) establishes that the entire supply chain is jointly responsible for the product or service sold.