Michael Douglas reveals trouble when he is forced to share a beach house with his ex-wife

Michael Douglas made a controversial statement when interviewed during his stay on the Spanish coast. The actor who owns a property on the island of Mallorca declared that it was a nuisance to share his house with his ex-wife, the producer Diandra Luker.

Douglas spoke about the matter with the Spanish newspaper Última Hora and also opened up about the discomfort with the situation, felt by his current wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones.

“It was very uncomfortable sharing the property with my ex-wife, Diandra. Six months each was not pleasant for anyone. Catherine is very happy here, especially now that we don’t share the space with Diandra. She feels much more comfortable.”

In the past, Douglas and Luker even tried to sell the property when they divorced. However, he preferred to buy his wife’s share of the property and continue to enjoy the place with his family.

The actor also spoke about the couple’s routine on the days they spend on the Spanish coast. Douglas says he lives a much slower pace of life on the island.

“I spend at least two hours reading the news. So we play sport. Some days friends come for lunch, we take a nap and when we wake up is when people in Los Angeles start working so I can work from here with LA.”

couple relationship

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have been married for 20 years and have two teenage children, Dylan and Curries. When the two met Jones was just 31 years old and Douglas 53. The two at that time were already established artists in the American media.

Douglas has starred in iconic films like Wild instinct and Catherine Zeta-Jones, became known worldwide as Elena de La Vega in the franchise of Zorro. However, the couple has already acted together in the feature Traffic: Nobody Gets Clean.

no harassment

For the actress, her relationship with the actor and director protected her from suffering some indiscretions in Hollywood. Speaking to the Daily Mail website, Zeta-Jones talked about how her marriage impacted her position in the entertainment industry.

“When I moved to Hollywood it didn’t take me long to meet my husband, so everyone knew I was with Michael Douglas. I don’t know if it was a benefit to be with him, but it might have kept me from being in environments where I could be vulnerable.”

The actress said that despite being very young when she started her career, she never felt insecure when trying out roles.

“I was very young when I started. Whenever I’ve had to audition, I’ve never been in an environment like that,” she said referring to harassment situations when asked about the #Metoo movement.