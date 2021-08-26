Michael Nader, actor of ‘Dynasty’ dies, aged 76 – Entertainment

Actor Michael Nader, known for his work on the series Dynasty and All My Children, died aged 76 last Monday (23). The information was released on Wednesday (25) by the artist’s wife.

“With a heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of my beloved Michael’s passing. We’ve spent 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we’ve raised and adopted,” said Jodi Lister, in a statement published by Deadline.

“Michael was recently thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms’ virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid’s research. He was a beautiful and fascinating man, with many talents and abilities. I’ll miss him forever,” added the star’s wife.

Also according to the North American portal, Michael Nader died at home in California, United States, victim of incurable cancer.

The actor became popular in the United States for playing the character Dex Dexter in Dynasty between 1981 and 1989. The production became an audience success in the country and gained new versions. The series is also available for airing in Brazil on Netflix.