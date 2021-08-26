Microsoft Unveils Elite Controller and Xbox Series X in Limited Edition Halo Inifinite

Announced at Gamescom, console and controller celebrate 20 years of the Halo franchise. Check the design and prices

During the Gamescom opening, held this Wednesday (25), Microsoft revealed two surprises to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Halo: limited edition Xbox Elite Series 2 controller and Xbox Series X console, in a complete bundle with the Halo Infinite game.

O new Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller – Halo Infinite Limited Edition stands out for bringing redesigned components, designed to ensure the greatest possible durability. It has a look based on the Master Chief’s armor, with several combat “scratches” and the 117 logo.

He uses the Hair Trigger Locks system, with three distinct adjustments that allow you to configure the desired response for the triggers. Analogs have a voltage regulation mechanism, so you can define exactly how much force you need to use to move.

New Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller – Halo Infinite Limited Edition



The Xbox Elite Series 2 – Halo Infinite Limited Edition Grips are rubberized and textured with a diamond pattern. Microsoft claims this will increase grip so your fingers never slip when aiming at opponents.

Triggers for Pro Players

As with the other controls in the Elite line, here there are 4 paddles on the back of the controller, which can be remapped to virtually any command you want, including voice functions or modifiers for all other buttons (using Microsoft’s Shift system).

Players can save their custom settings in up to 3 different banks and can quickly switch between them.



That limited version of Halo comes with a custom case and charging cradle, which allow you to recharge the internal battery, lasting up to 40 hours. Both have the insignia of the UNSC.

What’s in the box?

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller – Halo Infinite Limited Edition can connect to the console, Windows 10 PCs and smartphones using Bluetooth or a USB-C cable. In the box, buyers will find:

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Halo Infinite Limited Edition

custom case

Set with 6 analogues: Standard (2), Classic (2), Alto (1) and Wide Dome (1)

Set with 4 paddles: Medium (2) and Mini (2)

Set with 2 D-Pads: Standard or Faceted

Tool for adjusting the analogs

recharge dock

USB-C cable

In-Game Control Charm Code Halo Infinite

The new Elite Series 2 Halo controller is now available in pre-order (in the United States), at price of US$199 (almost 1,050 reais, excluding taxes). The official launch is scheduled for November 15, 2021.

New Xbox Series X – Halo Infinite Limited Edition Bundle

Soon after, Microsoft also showed the trailer of the new limited edition video game Xbox Series X, themed with elements of Halo Infinite. Check out the console below:

The commemorative version of 20 years of Halo features a special painting, referring to the stars seen from the surface of Zeta Halo. The rest of the console has a look inspired by the Master Chief armor.

Common priced at $549.99 (approximately 2,800 reais excluding tax), the Halo Infinite Limited Edition Bundle also features a slightly modified Xbox Series X controller, with custom paint and the Halo Infinite game. The bundle’s release is also scheduled for November 15th.

Halo Infinite Release

Speaking of release dates, the campaign Halo Infinite will be released on December 8, 2021. Watch the full trailer below and check out all the details of what was announced during Gamescom:

Gamescom 2021: Watch the new Halo Infinite trailer

New Halo will feature Xbox Series X|S exclusive controls and a limited edition Xbox Series X



