Midfielder Lucas Lima, from Palmeiras, is the new player for Fortaleza | soccer

Midfielder Lucas Lima, from Palmeiras, will defend Fortaleza until the end of the 2021 season. He was announced this Wednesday afternoon.

– He is an extremely qualified player, technically indisputable, and who is very hungry for the ball, he wants to play for Fortaleza. He talked to me and Vojvoda in São Paulo, personally. And he had proposals, but he chose Fortaleza. He said he was impressed with the game against Palmeiras in Serie A, he found the team very competitive and intense – said Marcelo Paz, president of Fortaleza.

Fortress reported on player.

– With the end of the registration of new players for the Copa do Brasil and also for having already played in the tournament for Palmeiras, he will have the mission to collaborate with the team in the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

1 of 1 Goal Lucas Lima Palmeiras vs São Caetano — Photo: Marcos Riboli Goal Lucas Lima Palmeiras vs São Caetano — Photo: Marcos Riboli

Today, the midfielder responsible for the Tricolor’s creative sector is Matheus Vargas. Lucas Lima will compete for position in Vojvoda’s team. The midfielder from Palmeira gained notoriety on the national scene during his visit to Santos, between 2014 and 2017. He also accumulated calls for the Brazilian national team.

In 2021, Lucas Lima accumulates eight matches and two goals. He defended Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores, Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Paulista games, but was not being used by coach Abel Ferreira.