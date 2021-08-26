Milan shows interest and Corinthians wins competitor for Willian | Soccer

Instagram Willian is leaving the Premier League

In recent days, the news that has gained more traction at Arsenal and on the international scene has been the possible transfer of striker midfielder Willian to Corinthians. However, according to journalist Simone Rovera, from the RMC Sports website, Timão won a strong competitor in the dispute to hire the Brazilian.

In a post on twitter, the journalist pointed out that Willian’s name “is being studied by the Rossoneri”. Furthermore, he claimed that the player was offered in recent days and that technical director Paolo Maldini “appreciates the profile”.

Milan s’interest in Willian, l’ailier brésilien est an opportunité étudiée par les Rossoneri.

Le joueur a été proposé ces derniers jours, Maldini apprécie le profil. Ça peut etre une opportunité sur les prochains jours… — Simone Rovera (@SimoneRovera) August 25, 2021

It is worth remembering that according to the Spanish newspaper AS, midfielder Willian, who has played for the Brazilian national team, would be very close to getting his termination with the English club and would already have a deal underway with alvinegro.

In a report, the Spaniards guarantee that the Brazilian “will leave London for his native country, where he will sign, except for a last-minute surprise, with Corinthians”.

Arsenal’s idea, which is in a bad phase, is to gain breath in the last days of the market. The player, in turn, has never hidden the desire to continue in Europe, however, the crisis resulting from the pandemic has, according to AS, prevented any team from showing real interest in the player.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano – who is a specialist in the market – guarantees that Corinthians’ proposal has been on the table since Monday. The contract offered would be until 2023 and talks about the salary situation would be in progress.

The Premier League transfer window closes on 31 August.