Minister of the TCU disagrees with the rapporteur and says that the proposal for an auction notice for the 5G has ‘major errors’ | Economy

The minister of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) Aroldo Cedraz said this Wednesday (25) that the bid notice for 5G, the fifth-generation mobile internet, is “ridden with blunders, not to mention fraud”.

He made the statement during a court session designed to continue voting on the proposed notice. The 5G process began to be judged last week, when ministers formed a majority to approve the notice. But a request for a view (more time for analysis) from Cedraz has postponed the trial until Wednesday.

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) awaits the analysis of the TCU to make adjustments to the notice and set the date for the auction. The government is pressuring the court for approval of the notice because it intends for the auction to take place in October. The intention is that all capitals have access to 5G until July 2022, before the elections.

“The modeling adopted by Anatel led us to the conclusion that the economic exploitation of 5G would be unfeasible in exactly 5,510 Brazilian municipalities, including capitals such as Brasília, Salvador and Curitiba, as well as large cities such as Campinas and Ribeirão Preto,” stated Cedraz.

“This bid proposal is riddled with blunders, not to mention fraud,” he added.

He differed from the rapporteur of the process, Minister Raimundo Carreiro, who last week voted for the approval of the notice, with only a few requests for changes.

“We can never allow the Union’s current moment of institutional turmoil to shake the solid foundations of this bicentennial house: here, our bones are a little harder to crack,” said Cedraz.

The future of the internet in Brazil: see what to expect from 5G

On Wednesday, the minister presented a vote determining a series of changes to the bidding process. The tendency, however, is for it to be a losing vote and the other TCU ministers to vote for the approval of the notice presented by Anatel.

Cedraz was the only minister who accompanied the court’s technical area. The technicians pointed out a series of irregularities in the notice.

The minister wanted to postpone the trial for 60 days, but the other ministers of the Court reduced the period of view to one week, in response to the government’s request to speed up the auction.

For Cedraz, the announcement made by Anatel has:

errors in the pricing methodology of frequency bands;

distortions in the pricing of regional lots;

oversizing the number of base stations (ERBs);

error in the classification of urban areas by IBGE;

equipment depreciation rates disconnected from reality;

reckless bidding strategy for the 26 GH band;

creation of a bidding waiver modality not provided for by law (public notice allows any frequency bands exceeding this auction to be granted directly to companies that express this interest within two years after the event, at the discretion of the administration); and

construction of a private network for the government.