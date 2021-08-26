model explains ‘vacuum’ in Belo after declarations

A conversation on WhatsApp between Gracyanne Barbosa and her husband, Belo, went viral on social media last night. The fitness muse shared a conversation with the singer, after an internet user asked her to publish the couple’s latest message exchange. The record showed several messages from the musician saying ‘I love you’ and the woman’s coldness caught the attention of fans.

“I love you. And are you already on Pilates?”, says Belo. “I was,” Gracyanne replies. “I love you my love. It’s over now”, continues the singer. “Then come soon”, reacts the blogger. “I’ll be right away. I love you,” he replies. “Come with God,” says Barbosa. “Amen. I love you. Stay with GOD. I LOVE YOU”, insists the musician.

Conversation shows Gracyanne leaving her husband in ‘vacuum’ after he writes several ‘I love you’ Image: Reproduction/Instagram

The print quickly went viral and became one of the most talked about subjects on the internet. “God forbid I say 10 ‘I love you’ and get a total of ZERO back,” said one fan. “That’s why she is valued, if she were romantic he would be different with her,” commented another. “It’s even nauseating kkkk,” replied a third.

Internet users comment on the conversation between Gracyanne and Belo Image: Reproduction/Instagram

With the repercussion, Gracyanne explained the lack of romanticism with her husband in a post on Gina Indelicada profile. “He’s like that all the time and every day. I have a different way of loving, all crazy, but he understands [risos]. I love you, Belo,” she justified.