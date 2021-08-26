More than half of Corinthians fans trust the club to fight for Libertadores at the Brazilian Nationals

After the arrival of Renato Augusto and Giuliano and the improvement in Corinthians’ performance, the crowd was once again optimistic about the dispute for the Brazilian Nationals. In a poll conducted by My Timon, more than half of the public who access the site believe that the team should fight for a place at Libertadores.

The majority of voters, 57.6%, are confident that Timão will have a direct seat to the Libertadores group stage in 2022 at the end of the 38 rounds. Another 34.6% believe that Sylvinho’s team will have a place in the Pre-Libertadores – today, Corinthians occupies the sixth place, with 24 points, and fits in this option.

Fans who trust a spot for the Sudamericana total 7.2% of the votes. Only 0.5% of voters said that Timão will fight at the bottom of the table, between the 13th place and the Z4.

It is worth remembering that, in early June, when Corinthians said goodbye to the 2021 Copa do Brasil, the My Timon conducted a similar poll. At that time, most of the fans said that the team would fight to stay in Serie A (between 13th and 16th). Those who trusted a direct vacancy for Libertadores were 5%.

In 17 disputed rounds, Sylvinho’s team has six wins, six draws and five defeats, and hitched for the first time since the arrival of the new coach a streak of two consecutive positive results. The victory against Athletico-PR even increased by 12% the chance of classification for the Libertadores.

