Mother meets baby who spent 4 days lost in forest in Russia | World

A girl of just one year and ten months old, who was missing, was found alive after being lost for four days and alone in a forest in Russia.

Lyuda Kuzina was lost near her home in the Smolensk region, west of Moscow, leading to a search involving hundreds of people.

She had no food or water and was eventually found covered in insect bites but still alive after one of the search parties heard her moan.

“She promised never to run away from Mommy again,” Antonina Kuzina, the girl’s mother, told Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

“Although how long she will remember that promise, I have no idea. But at least she says so,” he said.

Now the child is being cared for in a children’s hospital in Smolensk.

A Russian TV network spoke to the mother in a playground outside the hospital, where they are awaiting discharge.

The alarm came after Lyuda left the family’s summer home last Tuesday in the Tyomkinsky area.

She was playing outside with her four-year-old sister, but entered a nearby forest when her mother went to a neighbor’s house and her sister followed her.

About 400 volunteers and police began to search the area in search of the child.

Divers even checked if it had fallen into water reservoirs in the region, but found nothing.

Until, almost four days after the disappearance, one of the groups stopped to rest 4 km from the girl’s family house. Then they heard a noise.

“The volunteers told me they hadn’t been too far from the site on the first day,” the mother said.

“It was only on the fourth day, when they heard a moan, that they found it covered by branches under a tree,” he added.

Lyuda’s survival story is reminiscent of a three-year-old boy who survived for 72 hours in an area occupied by wolves and bears in the Siberian forest, also in Russia, in 2016.

Tserin Dopchut survived by eating a small candy bar, while Lyuda had no food.