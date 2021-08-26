Moto G50 5G launched with Dimensity 700, 90 Hz screen and attractive price

The Motorola Moto G50 5G is now official in Australia. After many rumors, leaks and speculations, the new intermediary arrives in the global market in search of “its place in the sun” and disputes with several Chinese the consumer’s preference when it comes to cost-effectiveness.

So it’s not surprising that the Moto G50 5G has a sober design and looks a lot like its older brother Moto G50. Starting with the display, we have a 6.5 inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution and support for content with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

To accommodate the selfie camera there is still a drop notch, the front sensor is 13 MP. already the processor is the MediaTek Dimension 700, which works together with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.