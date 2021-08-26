Moto G50 5G launched with Dimensity 700, 90 Hz screen and attractive price

The Motorola Moto G50 5G is now official in Australia. After many rumors, leaks and speculations, the new intermediary arrives in the global market in search of “its place in the sun” and disputes with several Chinese the consumer’s preference when it comes to cost-effectiveness.
So it’s not surprising that the Moto G50 5G has a sober design and looks a lot like its older brother Moto G50. Starting with the display, we have a 6.5 inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution and support for content with a 90 Hz refresh rate.
To accommodate the selfie camera there is still a drop notch, the front sensor is 13 MP. already the processor is the MediaTek Dimension 700, which works together with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
If the user needs more memory, it is possible to use a MicroSD card.
With a camera module that brings the lenses in an inverted L shape, the Moto G50 5G seeks to deliver good results with its main 48 MP lens, while the others are 2 MP to ensure macro photos and depth effect.
The 5G intermediary has a fingerprint reader on the side, P2 port for headphones and NFC for approach payments.
Powers the entire 5,000 mAh battery pack with support for 15W fast charging. Finally, the operating system is Android 11, which runs underneath the little-modified My UX interface.
technical specifications
- 6.5 inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution
- Drop notch display and 90 Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek Dimension 700 Platform
- 4 GB RAM
- 128GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 13 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 48 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
- 5G, NFC connection, P2 port and digital reader on the side
- 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging
- Android 11 running under the My UX interface
Price and availability
Officially launched in gray and green, the new Motorola Moto G50 5G can already be found in Australian retail for $399, something around R$1,519 in direct conversion and without considering local taxes.
So far, Motorola Brasil has not yet confirmed the launch of the device in the national market.
What did you think of the new Moto G50 5G? Let us know your opinion here in the comments.