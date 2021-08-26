‘My husband refused to give me a divorce for nine years’: ‘the women in chains’ of the Orthodox Jewish community

  • Sima Kotecha and Ellie Jacobs
  • newsnight

Rifka Meyer
Photo caption,

Rifka Meyer finally got a religious divorce last year

Rifka Meyer was 32 years old when she got married. Two and a half years later, she became what is known among Orthodox Jews as a “wife in chains.”

She was trapped in a religious marriage to a man who refused to give her a divorce.

“You feel desperate and very lonely,” she told the BBC’s Newsnight programme. “You feel like you’re screaming unheard.”

It would take nearly 10 years for Meyer to obtain a religious divorce.

