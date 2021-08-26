Name of Hélio dos Anjos is not unanimous at Sport and delays definition of new coach | sport

forty eight hours after set the technical command change , Sport’s board of directors is still moving to find a replacement for Umberto Louzer, but it shows signs that it will not be taken by the rush in choosing it. In addition to presenting a offering to Hélio dos Anjos , who left Náutico last week, the club is working with two other names to take over.

Still in Pernambuco after ending his time at Náutico, Hélio dos Anjos was contacted this Tuesday and discussed values ​​with the rubro-negra board. However, there is no unanimity within the club and still faces resistance. The other two names are kept confidential, but the hammer will hardly be hit on Wednesday morning.

Sport seeks Hélio dos Anjos, Dorival Júnior and others for Louzer’s vacancy

Furthermore, Hélio dos Anjos has not yet signed his termination with Náutico. The now ex-coach alvirrubro points out a debt of around R$ 650,000, including awards for his permanence in Series B and for the Pernambuco title, in addition to salaries and labor charges. On the other hand, Timbu wants to deduct an amount that is around R$ 190,000 for the termination of the contract after the decision taken by Hélio dos Anjos himself.

Initially, the board of Sport also came to sound out Dorival Júnior for the position – a name that had been speculated in Leão at the beginning of the season. But the tendency is that he will not come again. Without a club, the coach has the highest salary request (the club is looking for a name that fits the salary range, from R$100 thousand to R$150,000) and is having personal problems.

Despite preferring caution over haste, the board wants to define the new coach this week, as they work with the Serie A of the Brazilian Nationals in progress. The team faces Chapecoense on Saturday and trains this Tuesday under the command of assistant César Lucena and coach of the Under-20, Ricardo Severo.