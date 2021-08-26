Netflix: All September 2021 releases in streaming

Netflix released this Wednesday (25) the complete list of movies, series, documentaries and animes that should reach the catalog in September.

Series fans can already cheer up, because the month is full of long-awaited releases. Highlights are the premieres of part 5 of La Casa de Papel, the sixth season of Lucifer and the third season of sex education.

On the part of the movies, the titles We, by the renowned Jordan Peele, the original Kate, A Nest for Two and the movie How much?, starring Michael Keaton, are the highlights of the catalog.

Netflix Launches in September 2021

Series on Netflix

The 100: Season 7 (1st/09)

force queer (02/09)

La Casa de Papel Part 5, Volume 1 (09/03)

The Circle: USA – Season 3 (08/09)

Into the night: Season 2 (08/09)

Lucifer: Season 6 (10/09)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7 (13/09)

Nice job: Season 6 (09/15)

Playing with fire: Latin America (09/15)

Final Space: Season 3 (9/16)

Sex Education: Season 3 (9/17)

Superstore – An Inconvenience Store: Seasons 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 (20/09)

Love in the Spectrum: Season 2 (9/21)

Dear White People: Volume 4 (09/22)

Jaguar (22/09)

Midnight Mass (24/09)

Blood and Water: Season 2 (9/24)

The Chestnut Man (09/29)

Bangkok on the edge (Coming soon)

Movies on Netflix

stretching the party (02/09)

How much? (09/03)

Slender Man: Faceless Nightmare (06/09)

JJ+E (08/09)

Gross loves (09/09)

Invisible Hunt (10/09)

We (10/09)

Kate (10/09)

The Protector 2 (12/09)

The Father Who Moves Mountains (17/09)

BAC Nord: Under Pressure (17/09)

Confessions of an Excluded Girl (22/09)

intrusion (22/09)

one nest for two (24/09)

Nobody Gets Alive (09/29)

We were songs (09/29)

Documentaries and specials

Schumacher (15/09)

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! (9/28)

Inspiration4: Star Travel (06/09)

Untold: Federer x Fish (07/09)

My Heroes Were Cowboys (09/16)

new animes

Kuroko no Basket: Season 3 (1st/09)

Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road (10/09)

Yowamushi Pedal (10/09)

baki hanma (Coming soon)