Netflix Releases World Event Trailer for Fans

O everything, world event of Netflix for your fans, it’s coming. Therefore, the streaming platform shared a trailer with its biggest stars inviting users to celebrate the special date.

In the trailer, we see great actors like Henry Cavill, Dwayne Johnson, Milly Bobby Brown, Chris Hemsworth, Regina King and Idris Elba playing with the name of the event, which is the famous Netflix sound. Then we are invited to participate in the celebration, which promises many news, previews and special content.

Watch the trailer below:

The official event description says:

“On September 25, the biggest stars and creators of Netflix from around the world will gather on a virtual stage for an exciting day filled with exclusives and previews at our first worldwide TUDUM event. The goal is simple: entertain and celebrate Netflix fans around the world. More than 70 films and series will be screened at the three-hour event, including some of the hottest new seasons such as Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, La Casa De Papel and Cobra Kai, as well as hit movies like Red Alert, No Look Up, Rescue, Revenge & Punishment, The Old Guard and more.”

Tudum takes place on September 25th.

