New corrections to the selection notice!

THE PB Health Foundation released yet another amendment to the notice of its public tender. According to the document published by the Fundação Paraibana de Gestão em Saúde, the amendments affect requirements for admission, phases and tests, summons for the title test and the judgment of the tests.
The first correction in the notice is the exclusion of item “3.4.9. not be on maternity, paternity or adoptive leave”. The second change is in item 8 of the notice, which deals with the phases and tests, which are now:
|jobs
|Phases/Tests
|Number of items
|FULL HIGH SCHOOL – BASIC
|Administrative Assistant
kitchen assistant
Building Maintenance Assistant
Butler
Dressmaker
Chef
Maintenance electrician
stockist
Stretcher bearer
Administrative Driver
|Single stage: objective proof
10
|General knowledge
– Portuguese language
|-Math
|10
|Specific knowledge
|20
|jobs
|Phases/Tests
|Number of items
|FULL HIGH SCHOOL – ADMINISTRATIVE TECHNICIAN
|Pharmacy Assistant
|Single stage: objective proof
10
|General knowledge
– Portuguese language
|-Math
|5
|Computer notions
|5
|Specific knowledge
|20
|jobs
|Phases/Tests
|Number of items
|FULL HIGH SCHOOL – ADMINISTRATIVE TECHNICIAN
|Administrative assistant
Graphic designer
Occupational Safety Technician
Equipment maintenance technician
hospital doctor
Hydraulic Maintenance Technician
Cooling technician
|Single stage: objective proof
10
|General knowledge
– Portuguese language
|-Math
|5
|Computer notions
|5
|Specific knowledge
|20
|jobs
|Phases/Tests
|Number of items
|FULL HIGH SCHOOL – ASSISTANCE TECHNICIAN
|Cardiovascular Surgery Instrumentator
Neurological Surgery Instrumentator
Nursing Technician
Nursing Technician in Center
Surgical
Hemodynamics Nursing Technician
Hemotherapy Nursing Technician
Therapy Nursing Technician
Adult intensive
Nursing Technician in Pediatric Intensive Care
Orthopedic Immobilization Technician
Radiology Technician
|Single stage: objective proof
10
|General knowledge
– Portuguese language
|-Math
|5
|Health Policy
|5
|Specific knowledge
|20
|jobs
|Phases/Tests
|Number of items
|FULL HIGH SCHOOL – ADMINISTRATIVE TECHNICIAN
|Computer Technician
|Single stage: objective proof
10
|General knowledge
– Portuguese language
|-Math
|5
|Logical reasoning
|5
|Specific knowledge
|20
|jobs
|Phases/Tests
|Number of items
|COMPLETE HIGHER EDUCATION – ADMINISTRATIVE
|Personnel Department Analyst
Human Resources Analyst
Press officer
Counter
Labor Engineer
Statistical
|Single stage: objective proof
10
|General knowledge
– Portuguese language
|-Math
|10
|Logical reasoning
|5
|Specific knowledge
|25
|jobs
|Phases/Tests
|Number of items
|COMPLETE HIGHER EDUCATION – ASSISTANCE
|social worker
Biomedic
Nurse
Nurse Auditor
Surgical Center Nurse
Hemotherapy Nurse
Emergency Nurse
Hemodynamic Nurse
Adult Intensive Care Nurse
Pediatric Intensivist Nurse
Obstetric Nurse
Pharmaceutical
Physical therapist
Adult Intensive Physiotherapist
Pediatric Intensive Physiotherapist
Speech Therapy
neuropsychologist
Nutritionist
Dentistry (Dental Surgeon)
perfusionist
Psychologist
Occupational Therapist
Ecologist
Psychopedagogue
|Single stage: objective proof
|General knowledge
-Portuguese language
10
|-Math
|10
|Health Policy
|5
|Specific knowledge
|25
|jobs
|Phases/Tests
|Number of items
|COMPLETE HIGHER EDUCATION – ADMINISTRATIVE
|Network/Systems/Software Analyst
|1st phase: objective test
|General knowledge
-Portuguese language
10
|-Math
|10
|Logical reasoning
|5
|Specific knowledge
|25
|2nd Phase: proof of titles
|jobs
|Phases/Tests
|Number of items
|FULL HIGHER EDUCATION
|Doctor
Auditor Physician
Adult Cardiologist Physician
Pediatric Cardiologist Physician
General Practitioner / Hospitalist
Hemotherapist / Hematologist
Infectologist Doctor
Adult Intensive Care Doctor
Pediatric Intensivist
Adult Neurologist Physician
Pediatric Neurologist
Nutritionist Doctor
Obstetrician / Gynecology
Pediatrician
|1st phase: objective test
|General knowledge
-Portuguese language
10
|-Health Policy
|15
|Specific knowledge
|25
|2nd Phase: proof of titles
|jobs
|Phases/Tests
|Number of items
|FULL HIGHER EDUCATION
|Attorney
|1st phase: objective test
|General knowledge
-Portuguese language
10
|-Notions of Informatics
|5
|Specific knowledge
|35
|2nd Phase: proof of titles
Thus, the stage of proof of titles is now only for higher-level positions. Finally, the judgment of the titles were also changed, becoming:
|Titles
|Receipts
|Maximum Quantity
|Unitary value
|Maximum value
|a) Doctor in the specialty of the job he is applying for,
|Diploma duly registered; or certificate/statement of course completion accompanied by transcripts.
|1
|1.5
|1.5
|b) Master in the specialty of the job to which he is applying.
|1
|1.0
|1.0
|c) Lato sensu post-graduation (Specialization), duly recognized by the MEC, in the specialty of the job to which it competes, with load
minimum hourly of 360 (three hundred and sixty) hours.
|Duly registered certificate or declaration of course completion; and school history.
|1
|0.5
|0.5
|d) Professional experience in general hospitals and/or specialists, public or private, in the specialty of the job being applied for.
|Certificate or declaration or employment contract and CTPS, in accordance with item 8.19.2.11.7. and its sub-items of this Notice.
|4 periods of 6 (six) full months
|0.5 per period
|0.20
O PB Health Foundation Contest is offering more than 4,400 vacancies, divided between 326 immediate and 4,075 in reserve registration for various opportunities of medium and higher levels. The public tender of the Fundação Paraibana de Gestão em Saúde is under the responsibility of Fundação Vunesp. Access the link below and check out all the information:
Summary of the PB Health Foundation Contest
|PB HEALTH FOUNDATION COMPETITION
|PARAIBAN FOUNDATION FOR HEALTH MANAGEMENT – PB SAÚDE
|Situation
|published notice
|organizing bank
|Vunesp Foundation
|Positions
|several
|education
|middle and higher level
|careers
|administrative, information technology, health and legal
|Capacity
|Paraíba
|Number of vacancies
|326 + CR
|Remuneration
|from BRL 960.00 to BRL 2,200.00
|Registrations
|from 07/07/2021 to 01/27/2021
|Registration fee
|from BRL 50.00 to BRL 90.00
|Objective test date
|05/09/2021
|Notice link
|Click here to see the PB Saúde Foundation notice
