New corrections to the selection notice!

THE PB Health Foundation released yet another amendment to the notice of its public tender. According to the document published by the Fundação Paraibana de Gestão em Saúde, the amendments affect requirements for admission, phases and tests, summons for the title test and the judgment of the tests.



The first correction in the notice is the exclusion of item “3.4.9. not be on maternity, paternity or adoptive leave”. The second change is in item 8 of the notice, which deals with the phases and tests, which are now:

jobs Phases/Tests Number of items FULL HIGH SCHOOL – BASIC Administrative Assistant

kitchen assistant

Building Maintenance Assistant

Butler

Dressmaker

Chef

Maintenance electrician

stockist

Stretcher bearer

Administrative Driver Single stage: objective proof 10 General knowledge – Portuguese language -Math 10 Specific knowledge 20

jobs Phases/Tests Number of items FULL HIGH SCHOOL – ADMINISTRATIVE TECHNICIAN Pharmacy Assistant Single stage: objective proof 10 General knowledge – Portuguese language -Math 5 Computer notions 5 Specific knowledge 20

jobs Phases/Tests Number of items FULL HIGH SCHOOL – ADMINISTRATIVE TECHNICIAN Administrative assistant

Graphic designer

Occupational Safety Technician

Equipment maintenance technician

hospital doctor

Hydraulic Maintenance Technician

Cooling technician Single stage: objective proof 10 General knowledge – Portuguese language -Math 5 Computer notions 5 Specific knowledge 20

jobs Phases/Tests Number of items FULL HIGH SCHOOL – ASSISTANCE TECHNICIAN Cardiovascular Surgery Instrumentator

Neurological Surgery Instrumentator

Nursing Technician

Nursing Technician in Center

Surgical

Hemodynamics Nursing Technician

Hemotherapy Nursing Technician

Therapy Nursing Technician

Adult intensive

Nursing Technician in Pediatric Intensive Care

Orthopedic Immobilization Technician

Radiology Technician Single stage: objective proof 10 General knowledge – Portuguese language -Math 5 Health Policy 5 Specific knowledge 20

jobs Phases/Tests Number of items FULL HIGH SCHOOL – ADMINISTRATIVE TECHNICIAN Computer Technician Single stage: objective proof 10 General knowledge – Portuguese language -Math 5 Logical reasoning 5 Specific knowledge 20

jobs Phases/Tests Number of items COMPLETE HIGHER EDUCATION – ADMINISTRATIVE Personnel Department Analyst

Human Resources Analyst

Press officer

Counter

Labor Engineer

Statistical Single stage: objective proof 10 General knowledge – Portuguese language -Math 10 Logical reasoning 5 Specific knowledge 25

jobs Phases/Tests Number of items COMPLETE HIGHER EDUCATION – ASSISTANCE social worker

Biomedic

Nurse

Nurse Auditor

Surgical Center Nurse

Hemotherapy Nurse

Emergency Nurse

Hemodynamic Nurse

Adult Intensive Care Nurse

Pediatric Intensivist Nurse

Obstetric Nurse

Pharmaceutical

Physical therapist

Adult Intensive Physiotherapist

Pediatric Intensive Physiotherapist

Speech Therapy

neuropsychologist

Nutritionist

Dentistry (Dental Surgeon)

perfusionist

Psychologist

Occupational Therapist

Ecologist

Psychopedagogue Single stage: objective proof General knowledge

-Portuguese language 10 -Math 10 Health Policy 5 Specific knowledge 25

jobs Phases/Tests Number of items COMPLETE HIGHER EDUCATION – ADMINISTRATIVE Network/Systems/Software Analyst 1st phase: objective test General knowledge

-Portuguese language 10 -Math 10 Logical reasoning 5 Specific knowledge 25 2nd Phase: proof of titles

jobs Phases/Tests Number of items FULL HIGHER EDUCATION Doctor

Auditor Physician

Adult Cardiologist Physician

Pediatric Cardiologist Physician

General Practitioner / Hospitalist

Hemotherapist / Hematologist

Infectologist Doctor

Adult Intensive Care Doctor

Pediatric Intensivist

Adult Neurologist Physician

Pediatric Neurologist

Nutritionist Doctor

Obstetrician / Gynecology

Pediatrician 1st phase: objective test General knowledge

-Portuguese language 10 -Health Policy 15 Specific knowledge 25 2nd Phase: proof of titles

jobs Phases/Tests Number of items FULL HIGHER EDUCATION Attorney 1st phase: objective test General knowledge

-Portuguese language 10 -Notions of Informatics 5 Specific knowledge 35 2nd Phase: proof of titles

Thus, the stage of proof of titles is now only for higher-level positions. Finally, the judgment of the titles were also changed, becoming:

Titles Receipts Maximum Quantity Unitary value Maximum value a) Doctor in the specialty of the job he is applying for, Diploma duly registered; or certificate/statement of course completion accompanied by transcripts. 1 1.5 1.5 b) Master in the specialty of the job to which he is applying. 1 1.0 1.0 c) Lato sensu post-graduation (Specialization), duly recognized by the MEC, in the specialty of the job to which it competes, with load

minimum hourly of 360 (three hundred and sixty) hours. Duly registered certificate or declaration of course completion; and school history. 1 0.5 0.5 d) Professional experience in general hospitals and/or specialists, public or private, in the specialty of the job being applied for. Certificate or declaration or employment contract and CTPS, in accordance with item 8.19.2.11.7. and its sub-items of this Notice. 4 periods of 6 (six) full months 0.5 per period 0.20

O PB Health Foundation Contest is offering more than 4,400 vacancies, divided between 326 immediate and 4,075 in reserve registration for various opportunities of medium and higher levels. The public tender of the Fundação Paraibana de Gestão em Saúde is under the responsibility of Fundação Vunesp. Access the link below and check out all the information:

Access everything about the PB Saúde Foundation Contest HERE!

Summary of the PB Health Foundation Contest

PB HEALTH FOUNDATION COMPETITION PARAIBAN FOUNDATION FOR HEALTH MANAGEMENT – PB SAÚDE Situation published notice organizing bank Vunesp Foundation Positions several education middle and higher level careers administrative, information technology, health and legal Capacity Paraíba Number of vacancies 326 + CR Remuneration from BRL 960.00 to BRL 2,200.00 Registrations from 07/07/2021 to 01/27/2021 Registration fee from BRL 50.00 to BRL 90.00 Objective test date 05/09/2021 Notice link Click here to see the PB Saúde Foundation notice