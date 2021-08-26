New horror starring Aquaman gets critical acclaim

The first reviews have recently emerged for The Legend of Candyman, a “spiritual sequel” to the original 1992 horror film, and the Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman) movie is already a hit on Rotten Tomatoes.

The review aggregator confirmed that terror has already earned the seal of approval, currently having an 88% rating on the site, with 90 reviews published so far.

The Candyman Legend now ranks above all other films in the franchise, with the 1992 original maintaining a score of 76%.

The sequels didn’t do so well, with Candyman 2 – Revenge at 27% and Candyman: Day of the Dead reaching only 10%.

More about The Legend of Candyman

The Legend of Candyman is a supernatural horror film directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld and DaCosta. It is a “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 film and the fourth film in the Candyman franchise, based on the short story “The Forbidden” by Clive Barker.

The film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman’s Black Ray) as a hardworking painter who becomes obsessed with the legend of “Candyman,” a bogeyman who supposedly kills anyone who says his name five times in the mirror.

Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Colman Domingo also star, while Tony Todd, Virginia Madsen and Vanessa Estelle Williams reprise their roles from the original film.

The Candyman Legend premieres on August 26th.