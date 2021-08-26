New minimum wage will change PIS/Pasep, INSS and more benefits

The Federal Government is expected to estimate a new increase in the minimum wage in 2022, which should rise to around R$1,170. The amount, however, should be revised upwards until the end of the year, considering that the minimum wage for 2021 of R$ 1,100 was defined according to parameters lagged by inflation.

The calculation perspective considers the inflation calculated by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) of 6.2% by the end of the year, however, the new projections indicate that by December inflation could rise to more than 7%.

Thus, the estimate for the new minimum wage should be proposed for next year’s Budget, where it should be sent to the National Congress by next Tuesday (31).

However, according to the new minimum wage forecast, the government should find a big increase in the bills, because, as said by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, for every R$1 increase the cost becomes R$315 million to the Union coffers.

This is because several benefits paid by the government and even the benefits of the National Social Security Institute (INSS) use the national minimum wage as a basis. Thus, with the readjustment of more than R$70 for next year, the government should have an impact of more than R$24 billion, just with the readjustment of the wage floor.

Impacted Benefits

The main benefits that must be readjusted according to the new minimum wage are the INSS retirement, pensions and aid, as well as the payment of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus. Other values ​​that must change with the change in the minimum wage concern the unemployment insurance calculation basis and the amount of the Simples Nacional Collection Document (DAS) paid by the Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI).

Impacts on INSS benefits

INSS policyholders who currently receive R$ 1,100 must receive the new minimum wage for 2022, because the legislation determines that no benefit paid by the Institute can be lower than the current minimum wage.

In the case of benefits with a value greater than the minimum, the calculation can be made at the end of the year, after the closing of the INPC used as the calculation basis for the readjustment of benefits.

In addition, individual and optional INSS taxpayers who pay based on the value of the minimum wage, as of February, must pay according to the new minimum wage, because the payment until January 15, 2022 will be based on contributions December 2021.

The Small Value Requisitions (RPV) that refer to the receipt of action against the INSS regarding the review and receipt of arrears, which is currently limited to 60 minimum wages, will increase from R$66 thousand in 2021 to R$70,620 next year .

PIS/Pasep salary allowance

The PIS/Pasep salary bonus will also have an increase, because the amount paid for the bonus is up to one minimum wage for those who worked the 12 months of the calendar year.

For example, with the postponement of the 2020 salary bonus to next year, workers who worked with a formal contract in the respective year should receive up to R$1,170 in 2022 and not the minimum wage for that period.

It is worth remembering that every month worked, the citizen is entitled to 1/12 of a minimum wage, as long as it complies with the program’s rules.

Thus, workers entitled to receive the PIS, the Social Integration Program, or the Pasep, the Civil Servant Heritage Training Program, will also be impacted by the readjustment of the national floor.

Unemployment insurance

With the expected readjustment of the minimum wage for next year, unemployment insurance will also be readjusted, because the benefit receives the same correction index as the new minimum wage. Thus, the initial installment of unemployment insurance could be R$1,170 next year.

In addition, if the INPC closes with an increase of 7%, the maximum unemployment insurance ceiling today at R$1,911.84 should be readjusted to R$2,045.66.

OF MEI

The readjustment of the minimum wage will have a direct impact on the INSS and, as a consequence, will impact the amount of the Simples Nacional Collection Document (DAS) to which the MEI is obliged to pay monthly. This is because part of the amount paid by DAS is precisely for its contribution to the Institute, so that the micro-entrepreneur can guarantee access to social security benefits such as retirement, sick pay, maternity allowance, incarceration aid and pension for death.