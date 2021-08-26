New, more affordable Jeep Commander will start at R$ 222,000







Jeep’s main novelty for the year, the unprecedented Commander will be released next Thursday (26). While the American automaker still hides the information about the prices of the new seven-seater SUV, the possible values ​​that will be charged by Commander leaked on the internet. According to Mundo Drive channel, the new Jeep SUV produced in Goiana (PE) will be sold in four configurations, with prices starting at R$ 222,000.

The base price would refer to the Limited version equipped with a 1.3 turbo flex engine of 185 hp and 270 Nm. Just above, the Jeep Commander Overland with the same engine should reach R$ 237,000. For versions equipped with the 2.0 turbodiesel engine — which should receive modifications to go beyond the 170 hp and 350 Nm currently offered — the supposed prices would be R$ 273,000 in the Limited version and R$ 300,000 in the top-of-the-line Overland version, still depending on the channel.

According to Jeep, the new seven-seater SUV will have options with 4×2 and 4×4 traction. As with the Compass, all-wheel drive options should be restricted to the diesel engine. The gearbox will always be automatic, and as in the case of the younger brother, it must have 6 gears in the flex versions, and 9 in the diesel ones.





Developed and produced locally, the Jeep Commander will have pre-sales starting as early as next Thursday (26), in an initial batch of 500 units. It is a car in the D-SUV (large) segment, and will be exported to other Latin American countries. However, the Jeep Commander is unlikely to have an easy life in the 7-seat SUV segment, and will compete with models like the Caoa Chery Tiggo 8, Toyota SW4 and Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace. Check out the possible prices of the new Jeep Commander:

Jeep Commander Limited T270 – R$222,000

Jeep Commander Overland T270 – R$ 237,000

Jeep Commander Limited T350 – R$273,000

Jeep Commander Overland T350 – R$ 300,000