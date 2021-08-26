New SUS emergency in Gravataí begins to be built in September – Giro de Gravataí

“This is another day to be marked in the history of health in Gravataí.” With this phrase, Mayor Luiz Zaffalon opened the ceremony to announce the construction of the new SUS emergency at Dom João Becker Hospital (HDJB). The work, which will be carried out by Santa Casa de Misericórdia of Porto Alegre – maintainer of the Gravataí nursing home, has a total estimated cost of around R$ 10.6 million, which will be financed, in large part, by the municipality.

For the kickoff, which comprises phase 1 of the work, around R$ 3 million are needed. Knowing this information, the board of directors of the Chamber of Councilors, headed by the president, councilor Alan Vieira, is advancing the return of money saved from the parliamentary funding to the executive. The latter, in turn, will transfer the full amount to Santa Casa to start the work. “What is taking place today is a major political agreement between the executive and the legislature so that the community will benefit the most, receiving a new fully equipped hospital emergency room, according to the size of our city”, explained Zaffa.

new emergency

The new structure will have an area of ​​907 square meters, which means more than double the current structure. The eight observation beds are now 22 and the number of emergency beds quadruples (from one to four). The number of medication seats will double from the current six, to 12, among other improvements.

According to the superintendent of the HDJB, Antônio Weston, Gravataí will receive the most modern SUS Emergency in the State. “With the effort of everyone, public authorities, private initiative and Santa Casa, we are going to deliver next year a service that meets the needs of the Gravataí community”, he adds.

Regarding the launch of the new emergency, the director-general of Santa Casa, Júlio Matos, welcomes the release of funds for the beginning of the works. “I believe that the union of public powers makes a concrete gesture of maximum social responsibility towards the Gravatai community, supporting the execution of this work that will expand and further qualify the health care of the municipality’s population. Santa Casa, through Hospital Dom João Becker, is proud to promote this work that will certainly be a milestone for the health of Gravataí”.

Participation of all

In order not to depend only on public resources, tools to encourage the participation of the private sector in financing the work of the new emergency and improvements to the nursing home are being built. “So that everyone can participate in this process of improving the health of the municipality and exercise belonging to the community in which they are inserted, laws and programs will be presented soon, for society”, highlighted the municipal secretary of Health, Régis Fonseca.

Demobilization of the Field Hospital

The new SUS emergency at HDJB will be built in the same physical space where the Field Hospital is now located. The works are scheduled to start in September. This is also being possible because throughout this month of August, Gravataí has ​​been showing a statistically drop in admissions and deaths by covid-19. In addition, the fact that it is always among the cities in the state that vaccinate the most, has contributed to the control of the disease. Thus, at the end of this week, the city will demobilize the Campaign Hospital.

The structure, which served thousands of people in just over a year installed, is no longer needed. “The demobilization of the Hospital de Campanha is an act full of symbolism in the fight against covid”, says superintendent Weston, recalling the satisfaction of the nursing home in being able to carry out this act, together with the municipality. The director-general of Santa Casa, Julio Matos, believes that the campaign hospital ends a cycle that represented a great partnership between the government and the Dom João Becker Hospital, “fulfilling a fundamental function when the numbers of the pandemic had an impact that could not be absorbed solely by the hospital’s installed structure at the time of covid-19’s growth. Here many lives were saved, even operating at various times with overcrowding”.

Covid service in UPAs

The secretary Regis also highlights that the population will continue to be assisted at the other gateways for symptomatic patients. “For this action to be possible, we are reinforcing the structure of the UPAs, which will continue as reference points for seeking assistance against covid. The patient who needs care must access one of these services.”

He also comments that a new system, with greater oxygen dispersion capacity, is being installed this week at the UPA at 74. for this good control that we are having in relation to the pandemic in the city”, concludes Régis.