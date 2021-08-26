New versions of Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 with Alexa are on sale now; see prices – Culture

Bestsellers on Amazon, Echo devices fascinate adults and children with advanced technology that lets you perform countless tasks from voice commands, with the famous virtual assistant Alexa.

And new models do not stop being released. The second generations of Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 have just hit the market, with more powerful cameras and other features.

With a 5.5-inch screen, the New Echo Show 5 arrives in a blue version, in addition to the traditional white and black. The camera has been updated and now comes with 2 megapixels.

Regarding the New Echo Show 8, the camera goes from 1 MP to 13 megapixels. The 8-inch screen is now HD, while the speakers appear in a dual stereo version.

Below, just click on the links to access all information about each of the Echo models, including technical data, photos, videos and prices.

New Echo Show for sale on Amazon

New Echo Show 5 – 2nd Generation (BRL 599)

New Echo Show 8 – 2nd Generation (BRL 999)

All Echo models

Echo Dot – 4th Generation (BRL 399)

Echo Dot with Clock – 4th Generation (BRL 499)

Echo Studio (BRL 1,699)

Echo – 4th Generation (BRL 749)

Echo Show 5 (BRL 599)

Echo Show 8 – 1st Generation (BRL 899)

Echo Show 10 (BRL 1,899)

