New York State adjusts Covid death toll and adds nearly 12,000 deaths

New York’s new governor said on Wednesday that the state’s Covid-19 death toll now lines up with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention count after the state added nearly 12,000 deaths. that the administration of former governor Andrew Cuomo has not officially accounted for.

The announcement by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul means the death toll for Covid-19 in New York is now 55,395, a significant jump in the count of Cuomo, who stepped down earlier this week.

The nearly 12,000 deaths are not new, but Cuomo’s administration recorded deaths from an internal reporting system that counted only hospitals, nursing homes and adult care centers. It did not consider data from death certificates submitted to the CDC, which included deaths anywhere, including at home.

“As of yesterday, we are using the CDC numbers, which will be consistent. So there is no opportunity for us to mask these numbers, nor do I want to mask those numbers,” Hochul told NPR on Wednesday. “The public deserves a clear and honest picture of what is happening.”

The decision by Hochul, who served as deputy governor of Cuomo before taking office on Tuesday (24), is a first sign of her declared commitment to transparency as the new governor of the state, which was the epicenter of the pandemic in the state. coronaviruses in the United States in early 2020.

Hochul’s office said in a statement that the new death toll is calculated from “provisional death certificate data reported by the New York State Department of Health to the CDC, and includes those who died in any including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, in the home, hospices and other settings. ”

The state panel now offers both numbers – New York’s Electronic Health Response Data System as well as CDC – to give New Yorkers a more complete picture of the public health situation, Hochul told NPR .

Cuomo, who along with his administration has been widely criticized for Covid-19’s death toll calculations, reported 43,404 total Covid-19 deaths on Monday during his final hours as governor.

The governor resigned from office facing the threat of impeachment in the state legislature. Cuomo’s health department was also investigated earlier this year for underreporting Covid-19-related deaths in nursing homes by approximately 50%, the state attorney general found.

