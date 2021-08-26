Newcomer to Santos, Diego Tardelli participates in the first training session at CT Rei Pelé

This Tuesday, forward Diego Tardelli trained for the first time with the squad of saints. Under the command of the technical committee, Peixe’s new hire worked alongside his teammates and carried out movement and submission activities at CT Rei Pelé.

the first training of @tardelli9 at CT King Pele! ⚪⚫ pic.twitter.com/Geq0O8iDZi — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) August 24, 2021

The 36-year-old player was hired last monday and signed by the end of 2021, with the possibility of renewal at the end of the next Paulista championship.

In field 2 of the Training Center, Diego Tardelli worked alongside the reserves. Striker Léo Baptistão, hired last saturday, also participated in the activities.

With Tardelli, Baptistão and Augusto, substitutes continue training on field 2! pic.twitter.com/214w4Ejjiu — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) August 24, 2021

revealed by São Paulo, Tardelli had great success in Atletico Mineiro, the club for which he won the liberators de 2013. After a spell in Chinese football, Diego returned to Guild in 2019 and then wore the Rooster’s shirt again. However, he suffered from injuries and did not maintain a streak.

In the current season, for the Belo Horizonte team, he played seven matches, scoring two goals and two assists.

