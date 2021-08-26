Newspaper reveals Juventus’ wishes for Cristiano Ronaldo’s vacancy, who even has a Brazilian on the list

With the increasingly real possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo moves to Manchester City still in this European transfer window, the youth already evaluates possible replacements for the Portuguese star on the team. And according to the Italian newspaper “Corriere dello Sport”, the list has two names that have the approval of coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Top the list of targets for the Old lady Manchester City’s Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus and Argentine Mauro Icardi, who had a good spell in Italian football at the service of Inter Milan, and today is in Paris Saint-Germain.

Gabriel Jesus started in Manchester City’s last game, in a 5-0 rout over the Norwich, for the Premier League, but in the first two games the Spaniard Ferrán Torres was the main reference in the team’s attack. THE youth tries to take advantage of the negotiation involving CR7 to try to bring the Brazilian, despite knowing that the Citizens they will play hard to release it.

Icardi, in turn, started in all PSG games so far this season, having scored two goals, but the tendency is for him to lose space in the team when Lionel Messi make its debut, with the club’s offensive trident being formed by Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The latter also has an indefinite future in the Parque dos Príncipes.

Regarding the negotiation involving Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus asked for 25 million euros (R$ 153.8 million in current figures) for the player and expects to receive this amount. City, together with the forward’s manager, Jorge Mendes, tries not to pay anything for the transfer. However, nothing is defined yet.