No Back Home’ breaks Twitter mentions world record

According to information from the North American website Deadline, the launch of the trailer for Spider-Man: No Return Home on August 23 it generated a record number of mentions on Twitter.

According to the data, in the first 24 hours after the trailer’s arrival, the movie was mentioned about 4.5 million of times, the highest number ever recorded in the history of the social network in this period of time.

It is worth remembering that the trailer also broke the historical record for the most views in 24 hours, recording 355.5 million of viewers, leaving behind the 289 million Avengers: Ultimatum.

Spider-Man: No Return Home hits theaters in December, with Jon Watts directing.

In the cast, Tom Holland, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Jon Favreau return in their respective roles, as well as Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange).

Jamie Foxx will play Electro, while Alfred Molina will be Doctor Octopus. The film must have the complete formation of the Sinister Sextet, with villains from multiple realities.

It is worth remembering that there are also strong rumors of the participation of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield living their respective versions of Spider-Man.