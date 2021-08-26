Nubank is considering a valuation of R$500 billion in an IPO that could raise R$15 billion

Business

the digital bank Nubank it intends to raise between $3 billion and $5 billion (about BRL 15 billion to 25 billion) in its initial public offering (IPO). The valuation estimate ranges from US$ 75 billion to US$ 100 billion (that is, it could reach an astronomical R$ 500 billion), according to the website Pipeline this Wednesday (25).

With an IPO that size, the Nubank value would be close to that of Banco Itaú (ITUB4) and Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) combined.

In addition, according to the website’s report, the roxinho bank must make the confidential filing of the initial offering of shares in the SEC— the US Securities and Exchange Commission – later this month. The listing of the shares of the digital bank in the North American Stock Exchange should happen by the beginning of the last quarter of this year.

The coordinators of this giant offer are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Citi.

According to the website, the bank’s confidence in the super IPO comes from the fact that the company has more than 40 million customers in Brazil and has already expanded its operations to Mexico, Colombia and Argentina.

Rumors that Nubank is preparing the biggest IPO of all time have been attracting investors’ attention for some time.

News about Nubank’s IPO surfaced in April

In April, the Reuters he said that Nubank was preparing a listing of its shares in the US market, a move that had been awaited for years and which entered the agenda of the fintech, above all to provide liquidity to its investors.

The news agency said the listing could take place later this year and will be one of the largest for a South American company in recent years. Vélez said that the IPO is not in Nubank’s plans for the time being, although “we will publish it at some point”.

For him, the plan exists, but it is not an imperative. The G series of investments gives fintech a hefty capital for a few years of growth. At the moment, the company’s objective, according to the CEO of Nubank, is to continue expanding business in the investment and insurance markets in the three countries in which it already operates.