Nubank launches NuDog, a rubber card for dogs

In partnership with Zee.Dog, Nubank announced this Thursday (26) the NuDog, a rubber card for dogs. Available now, the toy is a limited edition, costs R$49 and can be purchased on the pet products company’s website or on the Zee.Now app. The profit from the partnership will be donated to the Associação Amigos de São Francisco, which, not for profit, helps abandoned or abused animals, promoting adoption.

With rounded edges, the accessory allows you to store small snacks to attract the attention of the furry ones and is intended to reduce the “accidents” that happen with digital bank cards. According to the company, 6,000 Nu customers have already had to ask for a duplicate because of the “vandalism” of quadrupeds.

“We were very excited when Nubank approached us to help solve this problem. We know that pets are part of our family, and now they will have a new toy, which resembles the purple card for humans, but much more fun. We developed the product thinking about details that would guarantee this similarity so that everyone is happy: the owner of the card and the pet, the dog and, of course, the card”, said Thadeu Diz, Creative Director and co-founder of Zee.Dog.

Mass destruction

The financial services startup made a list of little “mistresses” to celebrate the card’s launch during World Dog Day; check out some examples below.

There’s no way to fight with that guilty faceSource: Reproduction/Nubank

To receive a duplicate of the destroyed card, contact the customer service team and explain the situationSource: Reproduction/Nubank

It is noteworthy that purple ones are not edibleSource: Reproduction/Nubank

The complete list is available on the company’s website. The NGO Amigos de San Francisco will also receive 100% of the proceeds from other products sold in the Nu store within the ZeeDog app and website.