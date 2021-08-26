Nubank wants to raise more than US$ 3 billion in an IPO and reach the Stock Exchange worth two Itaú, says website – Money Times

O Nubank intends to reach the Nasdaq worth from $75 billion to $100 billion and raise more than $3 billion with your IPO (Public Offering of Shares, in Portuguese), reported the website Pipeline, of Valor Econômico.

For comparison purposes, the Itaú (ITUB4), the largest bank in Latin America, has a market value of around US$ 55 billion. Despite this, a source told Reuters that the company is unlikely to reach the value of $100bn at the IPO.

O Nubank hired Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Citi to help lead your initial public offering (IPO) in the USA, said a source familiar with the matter to Reuters earlier this month.

Thus, Nubank’s IPO would be one of the biggest debuts of a South American company on the US stock exchange, and coming close to other major global offers this year, such as the online brokerage Robinhood, which went public in July.

Nubank is expected to file the IPO application by the end of this year or early 2022. The bank declined to comment on the matter. Morgan Stanley, Citi and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

In June, Nubank raised $750 million in a funding round led by Berkshire Hathaway, which valued the Brazilian digital bank at 30 billion dollars.

Founded in 2013, Nubank has 40 million customers. Although most of them are in the Brazil, the company expanded to the Mexico and the Colombia.

