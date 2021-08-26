Official Shopee is launched with more than 30 major brands in Brazil

This Wednesday (25), the e-commerce platform Shopee announced the arrival of an “official” section on the website and application dedicated to major brands in Brazil. There are more than 30 popular companies in the country, including Nivea, Nestlé, Free Fire, Faber-Castell, Duracel, Philips, Huawei, Realme and Black&Decker, bringing 15 thousand products with the “official” red seal and differentiated prices.

The new page has a shortcut on the computer and the mobile app. When accessing the new division, the user will be able to choose products by brands or categories “For the family”, “Fashion”, “Home and Decoration” and “Electronics and Automotive”.

New Section Product Recognition GuideSource: Reproduction/ Shopee

“In addition to more exposure and visibility in Shopee’s marketplace with a dedicated page for brands and connection to online consumers, these partners can also have other advantages, such as free shipping coupons for consumers,” said Felipe Piringer, responsible for marketing at Shopee in the country.

Official Shopee location on the websiteSource: Reproduction/Shopee

Promotion

With the arrival of the news, Shopee revealed that brands from the “Official” division will be present in the current promotional campaign 9.9 Super Shopping Day. On August 30, products with up to 50% off, plus 10% coupons on purchases above for R$40, will be offered at “Liquida Lojas Oficial” — promotions valid for items with the red seal.

Finally, on September 8, from 12:00 am to 8:00 pm, the platform will promote a “Battle of Discounts” with large companies in which three items will be displayed in a vote, and the most popular will be made available for R$9.99 on following day.