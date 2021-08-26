On Soldier’s Day, Army Commander Says Military Must Be ‘Inspirers of Peace, Freedom and Democracy’

BRASILIA — The commander of the Army, General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, said this Wednesday that the military should be “inspirers” of peace, freedom and democracy. The speech took place during a Soldier’s Day ceremony, which was attended by President Jair Bolsonaro and several other officials.

— Let us be, together with our Brazilian brothers, inspirers of peace, unity, freedom, democracy, justice, order and progress, which our people so long for and deserve, dedicating ourselves entirely to the defense of national sovereignty and the good of our beloved country,” Nogueira spoke.





Amid tensions between Bolsonaro and the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which led the president to threaten to act outside the Constitution, the army commander also said that the Armed Forces must act respecting the “mission” assigned by the constitutional text.

— Under the authority of the President of the Republic, supreme commander of the Armed Forces, and integrated under the superior direction of the Minister of Defense, the Brazilian Army does not stop under any circumstances and, in brotherhood with the Brazilian Navy and the Brazilian Air Force, remains always ready to fulfill his mission, delegated by the Brazilians in the Magna Carta.

Present at the ceremony were the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG). Lira left the event before the end. According to his staff, he had another appointment.

The president of the STF, Luiz Fux, was also invited, but he could not attend because, according to his advisers, he needed to organize two important judgments by the Court: on the autonomy of the Central Bank (BC) and on the so-called time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands .

Several authorities received medals given by the Army, among them the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, who had his nomination for a new term approved on Tuesday in the Senate.

Senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), president of the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), who has resisted marking the hearing of André Mendonça, nominated for the STF, was also honored. Bolsonaro spoke briefly with the two after the medals were handed out.