OnlyFans gives up banning pornography and saves famous people from harm

The OnlyFans platform, known for its adult content, gave up on the idea of ​​banning pornography from its service and the famous, who have profited from the content, can already celebrate. Less than a week after the restriction announcement, OnlyFans positioned itself, this Wednesday (25/8), in its official Twitter account.

“We obtained the necessary assurances to support our diverse community of creators and we have suspended the planned policy change for October 1st.” He added: “OnlyFans means inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators,” the company said.

Rita Cadillac Rita CadillacDisclosure wagner_santiago Suzy Cortez Suzy CortezPlay / Instagram vanessa mosque 0

Since the announcement of the restriction, the subject has remained alive on social networks and has generated dissatisfaction among many famous people who profit from the platform. Currently, names such as former farmer Raissa Barbosa, singer and dancer Rita Cadillac, model Suzy Cortez, and former bbb’s Wagner Santiago (BBB18) and Vanessa Mesquita (BBB14) mark the list of celebrities who profit from the production adult content via OnlyFans.

The site already has a base of more than 130 million users, who in large part are subscribers to adult content and profits can reach R$ 1 million. According to the company, more than 100 users have already achieved millionaire profit. Suzy Cortez, for example, even sold her bath water for R$ 37,000 to a fan.