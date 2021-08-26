OnlyFans gives up on banning ‘sexually explicit’ content | Technology

The measure had been announced last Thursday (19) and would take effect on October 1st.

Known for its publications for adult audiences, the platform said at the time that users could still post nudity if the images are in accordance with the service’s usage policies.

The app community’s reaction was negative. In a new Twitter ad, the OnlyFans said it “suspended the planned policy change”.

The motivation to withdraw the explicit content would have come from requests made by the company’s financial partners. Now, the company says it has “obtained the necessary guarantees” to support content creators.

In an interview with the British newspaper “Financial Times” last Tuesday (24), the chief executive of the platform, Tim Stokely, the banks intend to change policies.

“We pay more than $300 million a month to more than a million creators, and ensuring that money reaches them involves using the banking sector,” he said, explaining that some of the banks have strict rules for people and companies that work with adult content.

Launched in 2016, OnlyFans grew in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic. The site claims to have more than 130 million users and 2 million people who produce photos and videos for the app.

Company launched no nudity app

The presence of “nudes” goes against the rules imposed by the app stores Google, which develops Android, and Apple, the iPhone maker.

To get around this problem and expand its digital presence, the company that maintains OnlyFans announced the creation of an alternative, more “modest” application. called from OFTV, he has stricter rules regarding allowed content: no nudity.

Available for Android phones and iPhones, OFTV features hundreds of free videos, including an original series featuring former porn star Mia Khalifa, and actresses Bella Thorne and Holly Madison.

There is also content from Pilates instructors, meditation instructors, chefs, among others.

The app was originally launched in January, according to news agency Bloomberg, but OnlyFans has just started promoting it now.

OFTV is part of the company’s strategy to detach itself from the image that is so linked to adult content.

The attempt is to get closer to competitors like Patreon and Substack, who allow content creators to charge for exclusive content. Some artists, such as singer Anitta, have created accounts on the platform to promote their work and receive “tips”.

