Owner of Uniasselvi, Vitru Educação announces purchase of Unicesumar for R$ 3.2 billion

Vitru Educação, the company that controls Uniasselvi (SC), confirmed this Monday, 23, the purchase of Unicesumar (PR). According to the statement to the business market, the contract value is R$ 3.2 billion – which may rise to R$ 3.5 billion – involving exchange of shares and money.

Also according to Vitru, which has been publicly traded on Nasdaq since last year, the purchase was mainly motivated by the growth potential of Unicesumar, which currently has 760 distance learning centers and 331,000 students in higher education, the majority being virtual.

With control of Uniasselvi, the company already has a business with 200 thousand students in higher education distance courses in Brazil. By acquiring Unicesumar, Vitru should compete for market leadership in the market with Cogna – formerly Kroton – which is currently the largest in the country.

Negotiation

Despite the announcement, the purchase still needs to be approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) to be confirmed. For the negotiation, Vitru will pay 62.9% of Unicesumar’s market value – valued at 3.23 billion – when the purchase is made official.

In addition, 19.4% will be paid for shares that will be issued by the company that controls Uniasselvi. As a result, Unicesumar shareholders will be entitled to 23.6% of Vitru in Nasdaq. To complete the deal, the remaining 17.7% will be paid within one year after signing the contract.

The announcement also highlights that another three additional payments can be made due to the expansion of vacancies in medical courses at Unicesumar. Currently, Paraná has 348 vacancies for the course, with the possibility of opening another 50 vacancies in up to three years.

Expected payments can reach up to R$ 1 million per vacancy within this period.

