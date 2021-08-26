Palmeiras gets Lucas Lima’s loan for Fortaleza

Palmeiras reached an agreement with Fortaleza for the transfer of Lucas Lima. The 31-year-old will defend the Lion until the end of the season, on loan. The announcement was made this Wednesday afternoon, on the social networks of the club from Ceará.

Lucas Lima has arrived and GUARANTEED MEMBER ACCESS IS BACK! 🦁 The midfielder comes on loan from Palmeiras and stays in Leão until the end of 2021. Welcome, @lucaslima! 🤝 The fans asked and, starting tomorrow, the new values ​​will be in effect along with the return of guaranteed access. 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/FgP6C5gbsd — Fortaleza Esporte Clube ⭐️ (@FortalezaEC) August 25, 2021

The midfielder had been little used by Abel Ferreira. He even started the current season as a starter and being participative in attack, with two goals and an assist, but ended up losing ground. The shirt 20, by the way, has not been on the field since June 9, when Verdão was eliminated for the CRB in the Copa do Brasil.

In all, Lucas Lima has 165 commitments and 12 goals with the Alviverde shirt. Before moving to the São Paulo club in 2018, he also played for Inter de Limeira, Internacional, Sport and Santos. In Peixe, that was where he stood out the most, with 201 matches and 19 balls in the net.

At Fortaleza, the midfielder will compete for space with Matheus Vargas, who is mainly responsible for creating plays for Argentine Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s team.

At the moment, Leão is the third place of Brasileirão, with the same 32 points of Verdão, which is the vice-leader.

