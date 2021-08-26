‘Pandemia ended my work’

From the column of Ancelmo Gois

Appointed as the great renovator of the Brazilian theatrical scene in the 1980s and 1990s, living in New York, the controversial director Gerald Thomas recorded a video to say that he was evicted and that he is offering his paintings and illustrations for sale.

He starts the video saying that “this time there is no joke, pun and opinion”: “It’s an appeal. I need to sell my drawings, my paintings. The situation has reached a critical point that I can’t take anymore. But now I’m being evicted from my apartment, at 67, after 84 jobs have been done in 16 countries.

“Prices range from $2,000 to $40,000,” says Gerald Thomas. (…)

Gerald Thomas abused model Nicole Bahls in 2013

Article published on April 13, 2013

Gerald Thomas should now be responding to a public rape attempt on the night of his book launch.

But not.

He is writing on his blog. And boasting. And attacking the “hypocritical mob”, in capital letters, who criticized him for having savagely invested against a member of the Panic program in an interview attempt.

And putting the blame on her, Nicole Bahls, “a girl with (practically) bare ass, high heels of “fuck me”, breasts showing”.

And saying that she not only asked to be physically assaulted, she liked it: “The only thing I REALLY DID was try to lift Nicole Bahls’ skirt and, from the look on her face in the photos, she must have had a bahls!”

And granting yourself theatrical immunity: “We are all from the theatrical class and our job is to point out YOUR faults.”

Oh thank you, Master.

And boasting: “I, Gerald Thomas, do with the naked eye, in front of the photographers, the cameras, the lights, what this bunch of bald men and pseudo-moralists would like to be doing behind closed doors, with the lights off. End of Story.”

The hair gives you rights denied to bald people.

History end?

Not.

Or shouldn’t.

Gerald Thomas gave a formidable demonstration of mental imbalance first by attacking the program’s employee, and then with his text in which he doesn’t justify himself, doesn’t retract, doesn’t apologize, doesn’t show remote signs of humility – but simply deliriously.

She wasn’t the only one, by the way, that night. He kissed another woman, actress Paula Burlamaqui, who took or pretended to take the forced kiss as a joke.

The world has witnessed dramatic cases of violence against women. In India, in Rio, everywhere.

Gerald Thomas could not have sent a clearer signal that he is a real threat to women’s integrity. He has no control, he has no limits. And he has the pathological physical strength derived from the feeling that he can do anything.

Speculate about what might have happened if Gerald Thomas found Nicole Bahls in a place without witnesses. In his apartment, for example.

Speculated?

No. This cannot be the end of the story.

Geraldo Thomas has to be investigated, even to be protected from himself – but above all to protect eventual victims of his mental and sexual instability.

It is more likely that nothing will be done. A program director reduced the case to the fact that “he’s crazier than we are.”

But let us know that, by doing nothing, we have no right to plead ‘bad luck’ if someday a sexual tragedy occurs in the crazed orbit of the planet Gerald Thomas.