Paralympics: Brazil closes first day of competitions with 4 medals

Brazil closed the day of competitions at the Tokyo Paralympics with 4 medals won in swimming: one gold with Gabriel Bandeira, one of silver, with Gabriel Geraldo, and two bronze, with Daniel Dias and Philippe Rodrigues.

The first Team Brazil medal at the Games was won during the night by Geraldo, swimming the 100m backstroke in the S2 class. The swimmer closed the dispute in second place and the silver medal, completing with a time of 2min02s47.

Shortly after, Bandeira won the first Brazilian gold medal in Tokyo by winning the 100m butterfly class S14 (for athletes with intellectual disabilities) in 54s76, with the right to a Paralympic record for the event.

Highlight of the new generation of swimmers in Brazil, Bandeira became the first Brazilian Paralympic athlete to win gold in Brazilian swimming in addition to the phenomenon Daniel Dias and André Brasil.

“I really liked my test. The weather wasn’t my best, but considering everything that happened to me [de ficar em quarentena forçada já no Japão por conta de um caso de Covid-19 na delegação], this helped me mentally so that I could do a good test”, declared Bandeira.

Speaking of Daniel Dias, he also took the podium in Tokyo by winning his 25th Paralympic medal. The biggest reference in Brazilian Paralympic swimming, he won bronze in the men’s 200 m freestyle class S5.

The first of three days of swimming finals at the Paralympics yielded another bronze medal with Phelipe Rodrigues, who completed the 50m freestyle event in the S10 class in third position, with a time of 23s50.

table tennis victories

In table tennis, Brazil started its journey in the Paralympics between the night of Tuesday (24) and this Wednesday morning. Despite some setbacks, at least 4 athletes from the country won victories in Japanese territory.

Cátia Oliveira, from São Paulo, from class 2 (seat chair), beat Finnish Aino Tapola by 3 sets to 1 (11/4, 7/11, 11/8 and 11/8) by group D, and Cearense David Freitas, from class 3 (seating) won by WO Cátia returns to play today, at 11:40 pm (Brasilia time), against Polish Dorota Buclaw.

Who also debuted with victory was Israel Stroh, class 7 (walking), after a very tough battle against the Japanese Masachika Inoue, by 3-2 (13/11, 5/11, 9/11, 11/7 and 11/9 ), in the debut game by group E.

Another important victory was that of Danielle Rauen, from Santa Catarina, from class 9 (walking), after debuting with a defeat on Tuesday (24) by group A. This Wednesday morning (25), Rauen got the better of the Hungarian Alexa Szvitacs, winning by 3 sets to 0, and still fighting for a place in the semifinal.

Ups and downs in goalball

In the first sporting event of Tokyo 2020, the Brazilian men’s goalball team, current two-time world champion, faced Lithuania, champion in Rio-2016 Lithuania. And gave Brazil, with authority, who scored 11-2, taking advantage of a solid defense and five goals via penalty.

In the next round, Brazil faces the United States in a match scheduled for 1:15 am on Thursday (26). Algeria and Japan complete Group A. Germany, Belgium, Ukraine, China and Turkey are in B.

On the other hand, the women’s goalball team was defeated by the United States by 6 to 4. The confrontation valid for Group D took place at the Messe Convention Center, in the city of Chiba.

Brazil and the United States reedited the fight for the bronze medal at Rio-2016, when the Brazilians were defeated by the Americans by 3-2.

Brazil’s next commitment will be against the Japanese, on Thursday (26), at 22:30 (GMT). Still in the group stage, the women’s team will face Turkey (current Paralympic champion) and Egypt, which are the other two countries that make up the Brazilian group.

Brazilians are eliminated in fencing

The first Brazilians to compete in wheelchair fencing in Tokyo, Mônica Santos and Vanderson Chaves did not pass the qualifying phase, at dawn this Wednesday (25).

Brazil is back fighting for medals in wheelchair fencing this Wednesday night, with Paralympic champion Jovane Guissoni and Carminha Oliveira.

Ana Raquel Lins finishes in 9th place in cycling

Opening the Brazilian participation in track cycling in the Paralympic Games, Ana Raquel Lins was in 9th place in the dispute of the individual pursuit of class C5 3,000m, this Tuesday (24), with a time of 4:43:704.

In her first participation in the Tokyo Paralympic Games, Ana Raquel Lins had the Dutchwoman Caroline Groot as her opponent.

In the dispute, the cyclist from Holland started better and got a stronger pedaling pace than Ana Raquel Lins. In this way, Ana stayed behind and ended up with the last time among the athletes in her class.

(*With information from the Todo Dia Olympiad and Agência Brasil)