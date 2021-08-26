Paramore is credited in Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u”

It’s like the saying goes: Better late than never. Now the band Paramore, more precisely Hayley Williams and Joshua Farro, are credited as composers of the music. “good 4 u”, great success of Olivia Rodrigo.

The change has already been made on the ASCAP website, which lists Hayley and Joshua as half of the composers in “good 4 u”, and should hit digital music platforms soon.

Hayley and Joshua’s entry in the credits of “good 4 u” was made after verifying the use of music sample “Misery Musiness”, by the band Paramore, in the track by Olivia Rodrigo. Hayley and Joshua now own 50% of the writing rights to “good 4 u”.

Even with all the success of “good 4 u”, which propelled Paramore’s song “Misery Business” on streaming platforms, Hayley Williams no longer wants to have to sing this song in her life and has already promised she wouldn’t.

In 2018, she announced that the band would not play again “Misery Business” because he no longer identified with the letter. The song is all about female rivalry, motivated by a boy that two women wanted to be with.

It tells the story of a woman who was in love with a man, but another woman arrived and got to him first. After waiting for months for the end of the relationship, she manages to be with the desired guy and does everything to rub it in the other’s face, calling her a whore, even.

Hayley said she wrote the lyrics when she was 17 and “a very tight head.” “[Não tocá-la] It’s a choice we made because we felt we should. We feel like it’s time to step back from this song a little bit. That goes to every bad decision that got us here. It’s for all the shameful things we may have said in the past but that we’ve taken on and grown.”, scored in 2018.