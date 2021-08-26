Paulo ‘Caco Antibes’ Guedes despises the poor by snubbing high on the electricity bill – 26/08/2021

Paulo ‘Caco Antibes’ Guedes attacks again and demonstrates the reason for being an exponent of the radical wing of the Jair Bolsonaro government, contrary to what Faria Lima preaches. He does not act to prevent raped children from having abortions provided for by law, like some colleagues, but his insensitivity to the economic situation of the most vulnerable is deplorable. It also kills.

Although the increase in the cost of electricity is causing families to tighten their belts so as not to be left in the dark, the economy minister sees the complaints as mimimi.

“If last year, which was chaos, we organized and got through, why are we going to be afraid now? What’s the problem now that energy will get a little more expensive because it rained less? Or is the problem now that it’s having an exacerbation because they brought forward the elections… All right, let’s cover our ears, let’s cross,” he said on Wednesday (25).

Brazil is experiencing two crises, one electrical and the other water, of large proportions that are not the consequence of periodic natural phenomena, such as “La Niña”, but of a serious error in the operation of the system, which neglected the effects of climate change on flows of Brazilian rivers. The government, to protect Bolsonaro, has been applying palliative measures, hoping for a deluge at the end of the year. Until then, the trend is for the price of energy to rise even more. But, as the minister says, “okay, let’s cover our ears.”

If the statement was the first of its kind, go there. But she has a lot of sisters.

Paulo Guedes has already disapproved of maids traveling to Disney, criticized the increase in the population’s life expectancy, claimed that the middle class exaggerates the size of the plate and that leftovers could feed the poorest, complained that the government has greatly expanded access to Fies , acting as a university student who “couldn’t read or write” and citing as a supposed example the son of a janitor. It also hinted at a new AI-5 in the face of anti-government street protests, labeled public servants as parasites, berated the poor for not saving, and linked them to environmental destruction.

In one of his last ones, on April 29, in an interview with the newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo, the minister of Economy complained that the federal government had expanded access to the Student Financing Fund (Fies) too much, paying university funds that ” I couldn’t read or write”. He cited as an alleged example the son of the doorman in his building, even though the selection criteria demanded a minimum grade. The biggest problem, of course, is not that, but the way he used the janitor’s son as an example.

As I said here, for most of us, his elitist, prejudiced, violent view is shocking. But the part of the economic elite he represents, who understand as much as he does the narrative of the place rich and poor must occupy in society, understands the message well: they need to ally against those who spend their tax money on the form. of public services and social benefits.

By this twisted logic, whether at Disney or at universities, there are “parasites” with “our money” in “our place.” One of the country’s main problems would be, therefore, the fact that there are people outside the pre-determined place. Selfish people who complain about the price of energy while “we” go about our lives. This segregationist and excluding narrative presents a symbiosis with that of the President of the Republic, which expresses the same thing in the moral plane that Guedes manifests in the economic one.

In this sense, as or more violent than all these statements is the fact that the minister defended an emergency aid of only R$200 per family at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. Thanks to the National Congress, the amount ended up being R$600/ R$ 1200 per household.

Guedes, while pushing the benefit back with his belly, declared that the country’s accounts would not hold up. This, in effect, is the application of his claim that “everyone wants to live 100 years, 120, 130, [mas] there is no investment capacity for the state to keep up”.

No wonder Bolsonaro likes the Minister of Economy and the metaphor of their marriage is real. Bolsonaro says his government will generate employment through programs that have “Green and Yellow” in their name. Hence, Guedes proposes that protections and guarantees for these workers be removed in exchange for these jobs. The minister and Bolsonaro are one political animal, with two heads.

In time: Actor Miguel Falabella, interpreter of the iconic character on TV Globo’s “Sai de Baixo” program, said last year that “Caco Antibes is a psychotic character in fiction, who represents the worst in fiction Brazilian elite. Being compared to him should be a disgrace to the minister. A disgrace.”