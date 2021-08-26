Pelé disposes of assets and puts up a mansion and flats for sale

Pelé is getting rid of part of his assets and has offered a duplex penthouse and two flats for sale. Adding the property values, the eternal King of football, who is 80 years old, should earn more than 4 million reais.

According to information from the Extra newspaper, the coverage is located on the seafront in Piedade, 17km from Recife, capital of Pernambuco. The space was offered for sale at the beginning of the year for R$ 2.5 million, and has 315 square meters, four bedrooms, all with suites, a bathroom, balcony and a terrace with a deck and swimming pool.

The duplex was occupied by gospel singer Assíria Lemos, ex-wife of the famous man, with two twin children, Joshua and Celeste, the result of a 13-year marriage to the former athlete, from whom he separated in 2008. USA.

The other two are on a property in the city of Santos, located in a condominium named after the former player’s father, Dondinho. For those who want to purchase, they will have to pay R$ 900 thousand each.

Pelé is charged in court for mansion debt

The King of football has been receiving a series of demands in court. The debts are taxes and condominium fees and exceed R$ 150,000, in addition to the value of shares and attorney fees. Among the charges, the largest is for a mansion valued at R$7 million, located a few meters from Pernambuco Beach, in Guarujá.

Owner of two properties in the Dondinho Building, the famous one owes around R$ 9,000, referring to condominium fees from February to April. The Justice of Santos even gave a period of three days for the debt to be paid on the last 21st.