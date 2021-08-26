Petrobras releases R$21 billion in shareholder remuneration this Wednesday | 1 billion

Sophia Bernardes Petrobras (PETR3 and PETR4) releases R$21 billion in shareholder compensation this Wednesday

This Wednesday (25), Petrobras (PETR3 and PETR4) began paying the first installment of the advance payment to shareholders.

Since, the council granted the distribution of a total amount of R$21 billion.

“All shareholders who have their registration duly updated will have their rights automatically credited to their bank accounts”, informed Petrobras.

This Wednesday (25), R$ 21 billion will be distributed to shareholders. That is, R$1.609911 per common or preferred share. Thus, considering the shareholding position on August 16th.

The distribution of the second installment, in the amount of R$ 10.6 billion, is scheduled to take place on December 1st. Therefore

, the values ​​must be adjusted by the Selic rate until the end of the year.

This Tuesday (24), the shareholders met together, equivalent to more than 5% of the company’s shares, for the application of multiple voting in the election of members of the Petrobras board of directors.

In short, voting for the choice of eight members of the board of directors takes place digitally this Friday (27), at 3 pm, at the Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE).

Learn more at 1Billion , iG partner.