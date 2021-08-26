Petrobras sells Manaus refinery for US$ 189.5 million

RIO – After selling the Bahia refinery to the Arab fund Mubadala, Petrobras announced that it is going to dispose of its second unit. The state-owned company signed a contract with Ream Participações, which belongs to the distributor Atem, to sell the Isaac Sabbá Refinery (Reman) and its associated logistical assets, in the state of Amazonas.

Prices:Gasoline is already over R$ 7. See how much it costs in each state

The sale value is US$ 189.5 million. Of this total, US$ 28.4 million will be paid upon signing the contract and the remaining US$ 161.1 million at the time of closing the transaction. Atem is a distributor operating in the North of the country.

Atem has five distribution bases and 300 resellers. Photo: Disclosure

Atem has five distribution bases and 300 franchised service stations. The company operates in the states of Amazonas, Acre, Roraima, Rondônia, Pará, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, São Paulo and Paraná.

Interview:With high oil prices, it’s time to resume auctions in the country, says ANP general director

According to the state-owned company, the operation is subject to compliance with precedent conditions, such as approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade). Currently, the state-owned company has a total of eight refineries in the process of being sold.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Petrobras sold the Landulpho Alves Refinery (RLAM), located in the Recôncavo Baiano, and seven other refining units, to an Arab fund for US$ 1.6 billion. Photo: Geraldo Kosinski / Agência O Globo The first refinery in Brazil, RLAM completed 70 years about to be sold. The unit has a production capacity of 333,000 barrels/day. Photo: Saulo Cruz / MME Abreu e Lima Refinery (RNEST) started operations in 2014. It is located in the Industrial Port Complex of Suape, 45 km away from Recife, in Pernambuco. Photo: Wilton Junior / Agência O Globo RNEST has a processing capacity of 230,000 barrels of oil per day. In this unit, petroleum products are produced, such as naphtha, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) Photo: Reproduction/Petrobras website The Presidente Getúlio Vargas Refinery (Repar), in Paraná, has a processing capacity of 33 thousand m³ of oil per day. According to sources, the groups Ultra, owner of the Ipiranga gas stations, and Raízen, an association of Cosan and Shell, are interested in the purchase. Photo: Silvio Aurichio / Agência O Globo Located in the municipality of Araucária, Paraná, Repar is responsible for approximately 12% of the national production of petroleum products, including diesel, gasoline, LPG, coke, asphalt, and propylene Photo: Silvio Aurichio / Agência O Globo Alberto Pasqualini Refinery (Refap) is installed in an area of ​​580 hectares in the municipality of Canoas (RS) in Rio Grande do Sul. Photo: Disclosure Shale Industrialization Unit (SIX) is located in São Mateus do Sul (PR) on one of the world’s largest shale reserves Photo: Disclosure The Gabriel Passos Refinery (Regap), in Betim, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte (MG), was inaugurated on March 30, 1968, with an initial capacity of 7,200 m³/day. Today, its processing capacity is 24 thousand m³/day or 150 thousand bbl/day Photo: Ramon Bitencourt / O Tempo The Isaac Sabbá Refinery (Reman) was inaugurated on January 3, 1957 and is located on the left bank of the Rio Negro, in Manaus, state of Amazonas. On May 31, 1974, it was incorporated into the Petrobras System Photo: Reproduction The Northeast Lubricants and Derivatives Refinery (Lubnor), in Ceará, is one of the leaders in the production of asphalt in Brazil, being responsible for about 10% of the product’s production in the country. Photo: Disclosure

The state-owned company pledged, in an agreement with Cade, to sell half of its refining capacity to allow for private competition in the sector.

“Until the fulfillment of the conditions precedent and the closing of the transaction, Petrobras will normally maintain the operation of the refinery and of all associated assets”, the state-owned company said in a statement.

After the closure, Petrobras said it will continue to support Atem in Reman’s operations in order to preserve safety and operational continuity for a specified period, under a transitional contract.

See too:Government will discount the electricity bill of those who reduce energy consumption

Opening with JK

Petrobras sells Manaus refinery Photo: Disclosure

The Manaus refinery was inaugurated in 1957 with the presence of then President President Juscelino Kubitschek. The unit has a processing capacity of 46 thousand barrels per day. The refinery serves the states of Pará, Amapá, Rondônia, Acre, Amazonas and Roraima.