Petrobras sells Manaus refinery for US$ 189.5 million

RIO – After selling the Bahia refinery to the Arab fund Mubadala, Petrobras announced that it is going to dispose of its second unit. The state-owned company signed a contract with Ream Participações, which belongs to the distributor Atem, to sell the Isaac Sabbá Refinery (Reman) and its associated logistical assets, in the state of Amazonas.
Prices:Gasoline is already over R$ 7. See how much it costs in each state
The sale value is US$ 189.5 million. Of this total, US$ 28.4 million will be paid upon signing the contract and the remaining US$ 161.1 million at the time of closing the transaction. Atem is a distributor operating in the North of the country.
Atem has five distribution bases and 300 franchised service stations. The company operates in the states of Amazonas, Acre, Roraima, Rondônia, Pará, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, São Paulo and Paraná.
Interview:With high oil prices, it’s time to resume auctions in the country, says ANP general director
According to the state-owned company, the operation is subject to compliance with precedent conditions, such as approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade). Currently, the state-owned company has a total of eight refineries in the process of being sold.
The state-owned company pledged, in an agreement with Cade, to sell half of its refining capacity to allow for private competition in the sector.
“Until the fulfillment of the conditions precedent and the closing of the transaction, Petrobras will normally maintain the operation of the refinery and of all associated assets”, the state-owned company said in a statement.
After the closure, Petrobras said it will continue to support Atem in Reman’s operations in order to preserve safety and operational continuity for a specified period, under a transitional contract.
See too:Government will discount the electricity bill of those who reduce energy consumption
Opening with JK
The Manaus refinery was inaugurated in 1957 with the presence of then President President Juscelino Kubitschek. The unit has a processing capacity of 46 thousand barrels per day. The refinery serves the states of Pará, Amapá, Rondônia, Acre, Amazonas and Roraima.