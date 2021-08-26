Pfizer and BioNTech sign agreement with Eurofarma to manufacture a vaccine against Covid-19 | Vaccine

Pfizer and BioNTech announced this Thursday (26) the signing of a letter of intent with the Brazilian pharmaceutical company Eurofarma for the local manufacture of its vaccine against Covid-19 and distribution in Latin America.

This will be the third vaccine manufactured in national territory. CoronaVac, by Sinovac, is manufactured in partnership with the Butantan Institute (SP). The vaccine from AstraZeneca/Oxford is manufactured by Fiocruz (RJ).

According to a statement from the companies, Eurofarma will receive the product from facilities in the United States. THE manufacturing of finished doses will start in 2022 and all vaccines will be distributed exclusively in Latin America. “At full operational capacity, annual production should exceed 100 million doses“, they said.

For Albert Bourla, President and CEO of Pfizer, the agreement will allow fair and equitable access to the vaccine.

“Everyone – regardless of financial status, ethnicity, religion or geography, deserves access to life-saving Covid-19 vaccines. Our new collaboration with Eurofarma expands our global supply chain network – helping us to continue providing fair and equitable access to our vaccine. We will continue to explore and pursue opportunities like this to help ensure vaccines are available to all who need it,” said Bourla.

1 of 1 Health worker holds a vial of Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 — Photo: Breno Esaki/Agência Saúde DF Health worker holds a vial of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine — Photo: Breno Esaki/Agência Saúde DF

“Today’s partnership is an important step in expanding access to vaccines in Latin America and beyond, expanding our global manufacturing network,” added Ugur Sahin, MD, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech.

The statement does not explain whether the agreement will allow Brazil to have more vaccines available in 2022. According to the companies, the activities of technical transfer, on-site development and installation of equipment will start immediately. Eurofarma’s advisors confirmed that the vaccines will be produced in Itapevi (SP).

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was the first to obtain definitive registration in Brazil and is the only one authorized for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years. According to data from Localiza-SUS, more than 30 million doses of the immunizing agent have been applied in the country.