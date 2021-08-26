Pfizer and Eurofarma sign an agreement to produce the vaccine in Brazil – National

Pfizer vaccine to be produced by Euformar in Brazil (photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP)

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced this Thursday (26/8) that they signed an agreement with Eurofarma Laboratrios to manufacture the vaccine against COVID-19 in Brazil, with distribution exclusively in Latin America.

According to the statement from the companies, Eurofarma will receive the product from facilities in the United States, that is, the mRNA production process of the drug substance will be carried out at the headquarters of the North American laboratories. The manufacture of finished doses in Brazil is scheduled to start in 2022.

Eurofarma’s annual production is expected to exceed 100 million Pfizer doses. According to the company’s president, Maurizio Billi, the collaboration represents ‘a milestone in the company’s trajectory’.

“At a time as difficult as this, being able to share this news fills us with pride and hope. Eurofarma is about to turn 50 years old and the signing of this collaboration in the production of the vaccine against COVID-19 represents another milestone in our trajectory. We are making available our best resources in industrial capacity, technology and quality for this project, so that we can fulfill the contract with excellence and contribute to supplying the Latin American market”, said the businessman.

Also according to the statement, Pfizer and BioNTech already produce 1.3 billion doses of their two-dose vaccine worldwide and plan to deliver 3 billion by the end of this year.

“Our new collaboration with Eurofarma expands our global supply chain network, helping us to continue providing fair and equitable access to our vaccine. We will continue to explore and pursue opportunities like this to help ensure vaccines are available to everyone in need,” said Albert Bourla, President and CEO of Pfizer.

This will be the third vaccine against the coronavirus manufactured in national territory. CoronaVac, by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac, produced in partnership with Instituto Butantan, in So Paulo. The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in partnership with the University of Oxford, is manufactured in Brazil by Fundao Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz), in Rio de Janeiro.