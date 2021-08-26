Pfizer announces partnership with Brazilian pharmacist to make Covid’s vaccine – 08/26/2021 -Panel SA

Pfizer and BioNTech announce this Thursday (26) the signing of a letter of intent with the Brazilian pharmaceutical company Eurofarma to produce the Covid-19 vaccine in the country, with an annual capacity of over 100 million doses.

According to the American company, all immunization products manufactured in Brazil will be distributed in Latin America. With the agreement, the production of the vaccine will extend to four continents, in more than 20 factories.

To date, Pfizer and BioNTech have shipped more than 1.3 billion doses of the immunizer to more than 120 countries around the world.

“To facilitate Eurofarma’s involvement in the process, the activities of technical transfer, on-site development and installation of equipment will begin immediately,” the companies said in a statement.

Pfizer’s announcement comes a day after Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga announced that the third dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus will begin to be applied to the elderly and immunosuppressed as of September 15th.

The federal government said the third dose should preferably be from Pfizer, or alternatively from Janssen or Astrazeneca.

The immunizing agent from the American pharmaceutical will also be used in the city of Toledo (PR), to serve as the company’s study on the vaccination of the entire population, including teenagers from 12 years old, as announced by the government Ratinho Jr. (PSD) in meeting with Pfizer this Tuesday (24).

For now, the immunizing agent of the American company is the only one authorized by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) for application in adolescents.

with Mariana Grazini and Andressa Motter