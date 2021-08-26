Pfizer will announce vaccine production in Brazil alongside Bolsonaro – 08/26/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (no party), should receive this Thursday (26) the top of the pharmaceutical Pfizer in Brazil.

The company will announce the production of vaccines against Covid-19 in the country, with distribution throughout Latin America.

Pfizer and BioNTech released a statement in which they announced a letter of intent with the Brazilian pharmaceutical company Eurofarma “for the local production of the mRNA vaccine against Covid-19”, to be made available throughout the continent.

The activities of technical transfer and installation of equipment to Brazil “will start immediately”, say the companies. The production capacity, in 2022, may exceed 100 million doses.

Eurofarma will participate in a global production network that will include 20 installations across four continents.

The news is being celebrated by the government.

“Brazil is the most reliable country in Latin America for setting up business for a large multinational pharmaceutical company such as Pfizer,” Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga told the column.

“The country has one of the largest public health systems in the world and a supplementary health system with 48 million beneficiaries. It invests around 10% of its GDP in health”, follows the minister.

He claims that Pfizer’s announcement is fundamental “for the development of the pharmaceutical industrial complex through the private sector, without the need for direct government support.”

The minister also claims that the country needs to return to investing “in basic research, technology and product development.”

In the new coronavirus pandemic, Brazil participated in the studies only by selecting volunteers for clinical trials that proved the effectiveness of immunizing agents. But so far it has not developed its own product, with national technology.

In the press release, the two companies say that Brazil’s Eurofarma “will carry out manufacturing activities within the global supply chain and manufacturing network of Covid-19 vaccines against Pfizer and BioNTech, which will now span four continents and include more of 20 manufacturing facilities. To facilitate Eurofarma’s involvement in the process, technical transfer, on-site development and equipment installation activities will begin immediately.”

He also says that Eurofarma “will receive the product from facilities in the United States and the manufacturing of the finished doses will start in 2022”.

At full operational capacity, production capacity will exceed 100 million doses.

Pfizer was at the cutting edge of the development of immunization agents in the country, with the production of one of the most efficient vaccines against the virus.

Through a contract with the Ministry of Health, it will deliver a total of 200 million doses to the country.

Pfizer will join Fiocruz and the Butantan Institute, which already produce vaccines in the country.

Read below the note released by Pfizer and BioNTech: